Innovative youth campaigns energize upcoming national vote

The “Youth Election Vanguard” squad are riding bicycles with loudspeakers to broadcast election propaganda from the Bay Hien Ward Youth Union in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

When the rush hour traffic gradually subsides, the bicycles of the “Youth Election Vanguard” squad begin rolling through the alleys of Bay Hien Ward. Equipped with mounted loudspeakers, these young members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Youth Union in short) travel through every small alleyway, disseminating authoritative and beneficial information concerning the forthcoming election.

The ward’s Youth Union launched this squad just a few days ago, featuring 25 young members. Divided meticulously into six distinct clusters, the members take turns broadcasting information during weekday evenings and weekend mornings.

Secretary Cao Thi Hoang Oanh of the Bay Hien Ward Youth Union stated that because most people work or study during the day, evenings and weekends are the most favorable times to reach them. Given that the ward encompasses numerous narrow alleys and small streets, utilizing bicycles for propaganda facilitates the profound and extensive spread of election information, thereby stimulating a highly enthusiastic atmosphere.

The Youth Union also made a video interviewing young voters who will cast their ballots for the first time on March 15, and they organized a promotional painting contest. Through these multifaceted initiatives, the image of the national event is propagated in a manner that resonates intimately with the younger demographic.

At Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School in Xuan Hoa Ward, an innovative program titled “Solid Knowledge – Confident Voting” was organized. Instead of merely listening to theoretical introductions, eligible students experience a meticulously simulated polling area right inside the main hall. From the ballot distribution table and voting booth to the sealed ballot box, everything is arranged exactly like an actual polling station. After receiving instructions, students take turns practicing the voting steps.

For many, this is the first time they clearly imagine election day. 12th-grader Nguyen Ngoc Que Anh shared her profound excitement, stating this comprehensive training unequivocally helps them all to comprehend their indispensable civic role and voting procedures to elect worthy delegates representing the general populace.

According to Secretary Le Thanh Binh of the Xuan Hoa Ward Youth Union, the locality has many students who will just turn 18 by the election day, so activities for young voters are designed to be visual, lively, and easy to access.

“Our predominant objective is to ensure that young individuals not only acquire a precise and comprehensive understanding but also cultivate genuine confidence and proactivity when exercising their electoral rights, ultimately serving as dynamic people who encourage their families and peers to participate in the national event,” he informed.

The very same spirit of enthusiasm is also strongly spread by young people on the internet. In Trung My Tay Ward, the Youth Union experimented with a novel methodology by engineering an election propaganda bulletin utilizing an AI virtual assistant. The bulletin is presented briefly and visually, providing basic information about the election and reminding people about the upcoming national event.

An exemplary illustration of this is the “Voting Dance” executed by the youth of Trung My Tay Ward. Simple, joyful movements are filmed into short videos and shared on social networks, quickly attracting the attention of union members and young people. Through these effervescent melodies, the profound message regarding the inherent rights and civic responsibilities of voters is seamlessly transmitted in a gentle, highly memorable fashion.

Similarly, the youth of Tan Son Nhat Ward also take advantage of technology to bring election information closer to the people. The Youth Union produced a video leveraging advanced AI technology, featuring highly intuitive imagery and brief content to accurately simulate the fundamental steps within the voting protocol.

In just a few minutes, viewers can easily imagine the steps when participating in the election, from receiving the ballot to writing on it and casting it properly. By systematically implementing these unprecedented and innovative approaches, the local youth are substantially contributing to the widespread dissemination of authoritative election information throughout the broader community.

Sharing about the role of HCMC’s youth in the national event, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union Trinh Thi Hien Tran believes that every union member and student needs to actively learn about the election laws. They must thoroughly master their civic rights and constitutional obligations in strict accordance with the established legal framework.

Besides that, the city’s youth need to enthusiastically participate in election propaganda through Youth Union activities and on social media. They should strive to manifest themselves as proactive communication ambassadors, relentlessly propagating accurate information.

Silent contributors In addition to the youth’s pioneering efforts, many other grassroots forces are also silently aiding the election preparation. In Tan Son Hoa Ward these days, officials, civil servants, and support forces are extremely busy arranging and classifying documents. They are diligently transporting essential dossiers and meticulously cultivating the requisite logistical conditions to seamlessly facilitate the complex electoral operations. Not only are they preparing logistics, but many localities are also applying technology to help voters. In Tang Nhon Phu Ward in HCMC, the local police have accurately instructed citizens on the optimal utilization of a digital map detailing the precise locations of polling stations, which was ingeniously constructed upon the Google Maps platform and seamlessly integrated into the SOS app. Through this map, voters can easily look up the voting location, see the position diagram, and get directions to the polling place.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam