NA candidates commit to action for better living standards in HCMC

During voter meetings on March 3, candidates for the NA and HCMC People’s Council presented action plans focused on resolving pressing urban issues while pledging to improve the overall quality of life for residents.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man is greeting voters in An Nhon Tay commune on March 3 (Photo: SGGP)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, along with candidates for the 16th National Assembly from electoral unit No. 12, met with voters from An Nhon Tay, Thai My, Nhuan Duc, Tan An Hoi, Cu Chi communes, and the 9th Division (34th Corps), as well as farmer voters from 11 communes.

At the meetings, voters expressed high confidence in the candidates’ action programs. Voter Huynh Van Vinh agreed with HCMC’s recent social welfare policies while noting that the lives of residents in revolutionary base areas remain difficult. Voter Ngo Thi Cung expressed hope that the elected candidates will strengthen the supervision of social welfare policies, especially concerning the environment, and resolve suspended projects and pollution hotspots to ensure residents’ living quality.

On behalf of the candidates, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man respectfully welcomed the voters’ opinions. He emphasized that the 15th National Assembly has strongly innovated its legislative mindset toward clarifying roles and authority, implementing radical decentralization under the spirit of localities deciding, acting, and taking responsibility, while the central government supervises. Addressing petitions regarding healthcare, education, and livelihoods, he affirmed the Party’s goal is constantly improving the material and spiritual lives of the people.

For HCMC, the National Assembly continues perfecting specific mechanisms for finance, investment, and planning. It increases the city’s autonomy in land management, infrastructure development, and digital transformation. He stressed that core strength remains with the people, promoting citizens and businesses to fundamentally solve pressing issues and strongly develop the overall socioeconomic landscape of the city.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang is speaking at the voter meeting in Phu Nhuan, Cau Kieu, and Duc Nhuan wards on March 3 (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, candidates for the 16th National Assembly from electoral unit No.6 met with voters in Phu Nhuan, Cau Kieu, Duc Nhuan, Cho Lon, An Dong, and Cho Quan wards. Speaking on behalf of the candidates, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang stated that Phu Nhuan, Cau Kieu, and Duc Nhuan wards are pioneering models in building a drug-free city.

He also analyzed the specific characteristics of Cho Lon, An Dong, and Cho Quan, affirming the city will focus on preserving traditional cultural values, linking them with economic development and unique tourism products.

Regarding traffic gridlocks, the municipal Party Secretary stated HCMC will implement comprehensive solutions, primarily orienting a gradual shift from personal vehicles to public transport. Concerning transport infrastructure, HCMC plans to have 27 urban railway lines by 2035. Additionally, the city is studying underground parking lots at several parks, including Ly Thai To, September 23, and Le Van Tam, to reduce street parking, beautify the city, and ease congestion.

Sharing major tasks, he emphasized focusing on definitively resolving long-standing issues like traffic, flooding, and pollution while deploying synchronous solutions for sustainable development. He committed that candidates will fulfill promises to voters and improve living standards today.

At the meeting of the 16th National Assembly candidates from electoral unit No.10 and the HCMC People’s Council candidates for the 2026-2031 term from electoral unit No.29 in Trung My Tay Ward, voters exchanged and entrusted many issues regarding legal aid activities, connecting to create outputs for graduates, and improving people’s lives. Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy of the HCMC People’s Committee and a National Assembly candidate stated she would prioritize policies on education, vocational training, and job creation.

The focus is on strengthening the connection between schools and enterprises to ensure job placements for students, and proposing to standardize training programs closely aligned with labor market needs. Along with that are the goals to improve the quality of the healthcare system, gradually implement a roadmap for hospital fee exemptions primarily for vulnerable groups, and strictly control the safe food supply chain, contributing to improving the people’s quality of life.

HCMC People’s Council candidate Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, is conversing with voters in Binh Loi Commune at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, candidates for the HCMC People’s Council for the 2026-2031 term (electoral unit No.40) met with voters in Binh Loi and Tan Nhut communes.

At the meeting, voters raised many issues focusing on planning, land, infrastructure, and livelihoods. Voter Phan Huu Tho pointed out that the Sing-Viet project remains unimplemented since 1996, affecting people for nearly thirty years and causing lawsuits. Voter Phan Thi Kim Ngan suggested allowing localities to mobilize investors to temporarily use delayed housing land to build parks, greenery, and public sports facilities.

On behalf of the candidates, Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van respectfully thanked voters for their straightforward and practical feedback on vital local issues like transport, environment, and welfare. He assured everyone these valid concerns will certainly be seriously absorbed.

In these election campaign meetings, the voters highly appreciated the presented action programs. They valued the important commitments to translating goals into specific and persistent actions for city development.

As to the inadequacies in house number management reflected by voters, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang stated that the city acknowledges and will take note to handle it. In reality, there are complex alleyways where a single house has multiple “slashes,” making it hard to find. The HCMC People’s Committee has assigned the HCMC Digital Transformation Center to build a digital address database and simultaneously work with Google to update the digital map, aiming for citizens to type in an address and find the exact location, even with multiple slashes.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam