Neighborhoods mobilize to bring election awareness to migrant workers

In Ho Chi Minh City’s boarding houses, landlords and neighborhood officials are going door-to-door in the evenings to guide workers on voter registration and candidate information in the upcoming National Assembly and People’s Council elections.

Ms. Dao Thi Lan Phuong, Head of Neighborhood 11 in Binh Thanh Ward, disseminates election information with worker voters at a boarding house

Alley 109 on Phan Chu Trinh Street in Binh Thanh Ward has taken on a new rhythm in recent days. As dusk settles, the narrow passage fills with workers returning from long shifts, gathering outside their rented rooms to listen, exchange, and absorb information about the upcoming election of National Assembly deputies for the 16th term and People’s Council deputies at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Neighborhood representatives and landlords move from door to door, carrying leaflets, explanations, and guidance. In the glow of streetlights, conversations about candidate biographies and voter registration replace the usual chatter of daily life. What was once a quiet alley has become a lively hub of civic engagement, where migrant laborers are finding both community and clarity about their role in the nation’s democratic process.

In the dimly lit corridor of alley 109 Phan Chu Trinh, the evening hum of conversation shifts from daily worries to civic duty. Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong, a temporary resident, pauses her discussion with neighbors about registering to vote on the VNeID app as the familiar figure of Ms. Dao Thi Lan Phuong, Head of Neighborhood 11, arrives.

Without hesitation, Hong calls out for guidance. Lan Phuong steps in, patiently walking residents through the process of checking voter information and completing registration on their phones. Questions flow easily, and answers come with clarity.

“Three days ago, the neighborhood organized a public awareness session about the rights and responsibilities of voters,” Hong recalls, noting how the session provided detailed biographies of candidates, instructions for verifying voter lists, and directions to polling stations. “I find this approach practical and helpful. It makes the election process easier to understand.”

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong adds that her family of four is ready to cast their ballots, already confident in their chosen candidate. Around her, other boarding house residents nod in agreement, their newfound knowledge turning the alley into a small but vibrant forum of democracy.

Like Ms. Hong, many households in the boarding house also gained a better understanding of the election through the neighborhood's public awareness sessions. Understanding that the majority of migrant workers have daytime jobs, Ms. Lan Phuong and the Front Committee of Ward 11 chose evenings to visit the boarding houses, helping workers understand more about the election and the biographies of the candidates. In the evenings, after many workers had returned to their rooms, she went to each room to see if residents needed any further assistance. Many residents, receiving direct guidance on how to check voter information and polling station locations via the VNeID application on their phones, and receiving detailed step-by-step instructions on the election process from the ward officials, were very enthusiastic.

To help workers in the boarding houses understand their rights and obligations when participating in the election, Mr. Nguyen Van Lam, a landlord in Hoa Phu 1 residential area in Binh Duong Ward of Ho Chi Minh City, also dedicated time to visit each room to disseminate information. In addition, through the dormitory's Zalo group, he also provided information about the candidates' biographies, voter lists, and directions to polling stations for the workers.

Through practical and targeted methods, reaching out to dormitories, many neighborhood officials and landlords with large numbers of workers are gradually helping migrant workers understand their voting rights, thereby encouraging them to actively participate and fulfill their civic duties.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan