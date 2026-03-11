Ho Chi Minh City accelerates development of national land database

Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating the development of the national land database by expediting cadastral mapping, land registration, and the completion of local land data systems in accordance with the Government’s directives.

Officials of Thong Tay Hoi Ward in Ho Chi Minh City process online administrative applications. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment, together with the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones, to take the lead in coordinating with relevant units to intensify efforts to conduct cadastral surveys, prepare cadastral maps and records, and develop and finalize the local land database for synchronization with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Earlier, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh signed a document conveying the Chairman’s directive on urgently mobilizing resources to accelerate cadastral surveying and mapping, land registration, the preparation of cadastral records, and the development of the national land database in line with Directive No. 05/CT-TTg issued by the Prime Minister.

Accordingly, the Chairman assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment and the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones to coordinate with relevant agencies in expediting cadastral surveying and mapping, preparing cadastral records, and building and completing the local land database to ensure its integration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Additionally, relevant units are required to effectively utilize existing documents, records, and maps to revise, update, and digitize data for the development of the land database, ensuring efficient investment, cost savings, and the avoidance of duplication and waste.

Land data that has already been developed must be promptly put into management, operation, and utilization to support state management activities and the handling of land-related administrative procedures for citizens and enterprises. The system should also enable interconnection in the processing of administrative procedures among the notary, land administration, and tax sectors.

In addition, the Department of Agriculture and Environment and relevant units are required to coordinate with the Department of Finance to ensure adequate funding for cadastral surveying and mapping, the preparation of cadastral records, and the development, operation, and maintenance of the land information system and land database. Funding should be prioritized for border areas, islands, public land, and agricultural and forestry land.

In cases where local resources are insufficient to fully cover the required funding, the departments concerned shall advise the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to submit a proposal to the Ministry of Finance for consolidation and reporting to the Government and the Prime Minister for consideration and decision.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Kim Khanh