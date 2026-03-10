HCMC to commission firms to supply railway goods, services

The HCMC People’s Committee has directed relevant agencies to accelerate the development of the city’s urban railway system and the railway industry.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed Official Document No.1739/UBND-DT on March 10, conveying the directive of the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee on implementing Government Decree No.04/2026/ND-CP, which regulates the assignment of tasks, placement of orders, and criteria for selecting Vietnamese organizations and enterprises to supply railway industrial goods and services.

Under the directive, the HCMC Department of Construction has been designated as the focal agency responsible for monitoring, urging, and consolidating the implementation of Decree No.04/2026/ND-CP. The department will advise on the application of mechanisms for assigning tasks and placing orders for railway industrial services and goods, while also compiling any difficulties or obstacles arising during implementation and reporting them to the HCMC People’s Committee for consideration and resolution within its authority.

The department is also tasked with coordinating with relevant units to review and propose the formulation or adjustment of economic–technical norms and pricing frameworks for railway industrial goods and services arising from the practical implementation of projects.

Meanwhile, the HCMC Department of Finance will guide the management, allocation, payment, and settlement of funds used for task assignments and procurement orders in accordance with state budget regulations. The department will also coordinate with relevant agencies to provide opinions on cost estimates, unit prices, and order pricing that fall under the authority of the HCMC People’s Committee.

The Department of Industry and Trade and the Department of Science and Technology are responsible for providing information on the manufacturing capacity, research and development capabilities, and potential participation of domestic enterprises in the railway industry supply chain. These agencies will also propose measures to support technological innovation and promote localization within the sector.

The HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) has been assigned to review ongoing programs and projects to identify lists of railway industrial goods and services that may be implemented through task assignments or procurement orders, and to organize their implementation once approved.

Meanwhile, HCMC Urban Railways No.1 Company Limited (HURC1) will coordinate in reviewing demand related to the management, operation, and maintenance of the metro system, and participate in the inspection, supervision, and acceptance of completed products and services.

The document also emphasizes that the implementation of the decree must be carried out comprehensively, promptly, and in strict compliance with regulations, in tandem with the development of the city’s urban railway network and railway industry.

At the same time, relevant departments, agencies, and units are required to clearly define their responsibilities during the implementation process, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and the avoidance of overlapping or duplicated tasks.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan