HCMC signs deal to develop US$2.1 billion AI data center

The HCMC People’s Committee held a working session with a consortium of investors and international partners to discuss the implementation of a large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) data center project at Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park on March 11.

The HCMC Department of Science and Technology, Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC), and international partners sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and submit the application dossier for an investment registration certificate for the AI data center project.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, along with city leaders, representatives of municipal departments and agencies, and executives from partner organizations and businesses.

During the session, the HCMC Department of Science and Technology and Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC), together with several international partners, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation. The consortium also submitted documents seeking an investment registration certificate for the AI data center project. The move marks a new step in the city’s strategy to develop digital infrastructure and expand the digital economy.

Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology, said science, technology, and innovation are increasingly becoming key drivers of economic growth. In that context, data infrastructure and computing capacity play a foundational role in advancing the digital economy and accelerating digital transformation.

According to Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, the AI data center project at Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park is expected to require a total investment of around US$2.1 billion. The project will be implemented through a joint venture between AIC and Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC), in partnership with international technology partners. Major components include the construction of a large-scale data center, supporting technical infrastructure, power and water supply systems, and high-performance computing equipment.

Mr. Oliver Jones (center), co-founder of Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC), shares the company’s intention to invest in HCMC.

In its initial phase, the project will develop an “AI Factory” with a power capacity of about 50 megawatts, equivalent to roughly 28,000 graphics processing units (GPUs). The facility is designed to provide high-performance computing capacity for artificial intelligence applications and advanced computing services for both domestic and international clients. It is also expected to contribute to the development of Vietnam’s sovereign AI capabilities.

Under the proposed timeline, the entire investment capital is scheduled to be fully disbursed, with project completion targeted by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Mr. Oliver Jones, co-founder of AIC, said the company highly values the support from the Vietnamese government and HCMC authorities during the project’s preparation stage. Amid the rapid global expansion of artificial intelligence, building high-performance computing infrastructure has become essential for advancing new technologies, he noted.

AIC aims to bring cutting-edge technologies from leading global partners to Vietnam, including advanced GPU systems from NVIDIA, to establish a large-scale AI factory capable of supporting the next generation of digital innovation.

Beyond technological investment, the company also plans to connect international experts, technology partners, and global clients to participate in HCMC’s emerging AI ecosystem. The investor said it has prepared substantial financial resources for the project and hopes to continue receiving institutional and policy support as the project moves forward.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc noted that within a short period, the parties had engaged in intensive discussions and quickly reached an agreement to move ahead with the project. The city views the initiative as a significant step in strengthening digital infrastructure and fostering the development of a high-tech economy.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the HCMC People’s Committee affirms that the city will fully honor the commitments it has signed with international investors.

He affirmed that HCMC will fully honor the commitments made under the cooperation agreement while working closely with relevant ministries, agencies, and investors to address potential obstacles during implementation.

City leaders expect the project to come into operation soon, helping deepen international cooperation and creating a new growth engine for HCMC’s technology-driven economic development in the coming years.

By Ai Van – Translated by Thuy Doan