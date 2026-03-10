Power sector, police forces ensure safe voting environment in HCMC

HCMC is urgently finalizing preparations for the upcoming national elections by deploying smart cameras, continuous patrols, and accessible, fully powered polling stations.

Polling station No.8 under electoral unit No.3 in Dien Hong Ward is conducting a trial voting run with 250 voters participating

Currently in HCMC, security and public order measures for the election are being deployed synchronously with specific strategies tailored to each locality.

Recognized as a central, densely populated area, Tan Dinh Ward is determined to prevent any passive responses to situations arising before, during, and after the election. Local military forces coordinate with the police to conduct constant patrols.

Squad Leader Dang Hoang Bao of the Permanent Militia Squad under the Tan Dinh Ward Military Command stated the militia operates at full capacity for continuous shifts. Commander Ngo Tri Tai added that the unit collaborated with local police to protect polling stations, create maps, and assign personnel. Each polling location features exactly five militiamen and one commander on duty until the day after voting.

In Binh Tay Ward, the police have devised strategies to prevent acts that exploit the election to cause public disorder, handling complex situations involving mass gatherings and complaints to maintain order throughout the election period.

Meanwhile, An Nhon Ward has established a Sub-committee for Security and Social Order, formulated protection plans for 31 polling areas, and installed 31 smart cameras to enhance security surveillance.

Besides residential neighborhoods, polling areas within military units like the Gia Dinh Regiment (HCMC Command) are implementing strict security protocols. Given its unique characteristic as a separate polling area, protection work features multiple control perimeters. The regiment developed specific plans for its base while proactively combating fake news in cyberspace.

Through the “Rung Lang An Nhon Tay” Facebook group, the unit regularly posts official information regarding citizens’ rights and the voting processes. Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Tran Tan Nghia stated the unit focuses on propaganda and political education to ensure security throughout elections.

Chairman of the Trung My Tay Ward People’s Committee Ho Minh Hoang reported that the ward has over 72,000 voters and 41 polling areas, two of which are located in military units. Preparations are being urgently reviewed. Security camera systems are installed at polling areas to ensure election activities occur safely, publicly, and transparently.

Meanwhile, in Vung Tau Ward (a densely populated coastal tourist area with 46 polling stations), the police have deployed 100 percent of their personnel, organizing 24/7 patrols and guard duties at posting sites and polling areas. Lieutenant Colonel Ho Trung Thao, Deputy Chief of the Vung Tau Ward Police, noted that the unit has published 18 propaganda posts on its official Fanpage, reaching over 232,000 views. Concurrently, they are coordinating to resolve street encroachment and inspect conditional business establishments, ensuring a safe environment for citizens to exercise their civic rights with peace of mind.

Ensuring election security is not solely about preventing complex situations but also creating favorable voting conditions for all citizens. HCMC has developed numerous backup plans, including scenarios for adverse weather like prolonged rain.

Localities are proactively preparing physical facilities, deploying support personnel, and arranging transportation to facilitate voter mobility. When necessary, functional forces will regulate traffic and assist in flooded or heavily industrialized areas to avoid congestion entirely.

According to Chairwoman of Hoc Mon Commune People's Council Le Thi Ngoc Thanh, the ommune has thoroughly prepared polling stations, ensuring logical arrangements of ballot boxes, private booths, and clear aisles. Lighting, cooling fans, public address systems, and backup power are ready.

For shift workers, localities have coordinated with businesses to adjust hours and open stations early. Temporary resident lists were carefully reviewed. For ill or immobile voters, teams will bring auxiliary ballot boxes to homes, while polling stations provide wheelchairs and separate aisles for all disabled voters.

These days, the festive atmosphere is spreading across Thanh An island commune. Numerous propaganda banners create a vibrant ambiance ahead of the major event. The Commune People’s Committee held a professional training session for election teams, featuring an experienced city-level rapporteur.

Members received detailed instructions on preparations before, during, and after election day, and how to arrange polling areas to ensure regulatory compliance. Functional teams engaged in hands-on practice of the vote-counting process using tally boards and administrative records. Alongside training, the locality installed eight surveillance cameras across four polling areas.

Similarly, in Con Dao Special Zone, preparations for election day are proceeding urgently. Many streets are adorned with flags and propaganda banners, generating an enthusiastic atmosphere. Chairman Phan Trong Hien of the Con Dao Special Zone People’s Committee stated the locality has established election organizations and is swiftly rolling out preparatory work.

The entire special zone is divided into five electoral units with 10 polling areas. By March 9, the zone had 7,600 voters; all cards were printed and distributed. Voter and candidate lists are publicly posted. Security measures are prioritized, as police coordinated with military and border guards to maintain stable political security and social order.

The HCMC’s power sector has thoroughly prepared plans to guarantee the electricity supply for election day. According to Deputy General Director Luan Quoc Hung of the HCMC Power Corporation (EVN-HCMC), the unit has formulated a power supply plan for 168 wards, communes, and special zones featuring over 5,000 election-serving locations. They are organizing 24/7 standby shifts during peak days to promptly resolve any incidents.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam