HCMC Party Secretary surveys key projects at Phu Tho racecourse complex

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary led a working delegation to inspect several projects at the Phu Tho racecourse area on the morning of March 11.

During the on-site inspection, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, together with delegates, surveyed the Phu Tho Sports Arena and the Phu Tho Circus and Multi-purpose Performance Theater, among other projects.

The inspection aimed to accelerate the implementation of key projects while promptly identifying and addressing difficulties and obstacles arising during construction.

HCMC Party Chief Tran Luu Quang stated that alongside socio-economic development tasks, the city has always prioritized investment in cultural and sports facilities to better meet residents’ cultural and recreational needs.

He emphasized that in the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City will prioritize using vacant land and surplus public properties after administrative rearrangements to develop healthcare, education and cultural facilities. The move aims to use land resources more efficiently, avoid waste and improve residents’ quality of life.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang inspects the progress of several projects at the Phu Tho racecourse area. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

According to the Management Board for Investment and Construction of Civil and Industrial Works (often referred to as Project Management Board), projects in the Phu Tho racecourse area include the construction of the Phu Tho Circus and Multi-purpose Performance Theater; renovation and repair of the Phu Tho Sports Arena; renovation of the Phu Tho Sports Training Facility; and renovation of the Phu Tho Diving Club.

Regarding the construction progress of the Phu Tho Circus and Multi-purpose Performance Theater, the project began in April 2023. By September 2024, the structural framework had been completed and a topping-out ceremony was held. Construction was completed in April 2025, and the project was officially inaugurated by Ho Chi Minh City on August 19, 2025. The facility is currently being handed over to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, with the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center as the direct operating unit, for official operation.

The theater has a seating capacity of 2,000, along with a 300-seat multi-purpose rehearsal hall. The building includes 12 above-ground floors and two basements, with a total investment of VND1.395 trillion (US$53.1 million) from the city budget. The facility will host performances, artistic training programs, conferences and cultural festivals, and is expected to become a notable new cultural venue of the city.

For the renovation and upgrading of the Phu Tho Sports Arena, the project broke ground and began construction in April 2025, with a total investment of nearly VND300 billion (US$11.4 million). So far, about 79 percent of the renovation work has been completed, and the project is currently in the finishing stage. The facility is expected to be completed by May 2026.

The renovation of the Phu Tho Sports Training Facility, with a total investment of VND84 billion (US$3.2 million), is also scheduled for completion in April 2026. Construction progress has reached about 80 percent of the workload. Despite initially planned for 2023–2025, the project only began construction in May 2025 after procedural and documentation requirements were completed.

Meanwhile, the renovation of the Phu Tho Diving Club, with a total investment of more than VND112.6 billion (US$4.3 million), is currently about 70 percent complete and is expected to be finished in August 2026.

In addition, five projects are currently being prepared for pre-feasibility studies and investment proposals. These include a centralized service complex for athletes at the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center with estimated investment VND1.967 trillion (US$75 million), implementation from 2027–2031; two new training halls with estimated investments of VND2.055 trillion (US$78.4) and more than VND2.346 trillion (US$89.5 million) respectively, scheduled for implementation from 2027 to 2031; an administrative and sports technology application complex with investment exceeding VND1.583 trillion (US$60.3 million), scheduled for implementation from 2026 to 2029; and the Ho Chi Minh City Traditional Arts Center, featuring 1,000-seat and 450-seat theaters along with exhibition, training and service areas, with a total investment of more than VND2.989 trillion (US$114 million), implement of 2026–2031.

Other planned projects in the Phu Tho racecourse area include infrastructure and road development, construction of a park and youth recreation area, and expansion of Nguyen Thi Nho Primary School with 30 classrooms and additional functional facilities. At the same time, authorities are preparing technical-economic reports for new projects, including a public park in the Phu Tho racecourse area and a new high school with 45 classrooms and supporting facilities, scheduled for implementation from 2026 to 2030.

Below are some photos from the on-site inspection of Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and delegates at the Phu Tho racecourse complex this morning. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong