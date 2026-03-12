HCMC strengthens IUU control with GPS installation on fishing vessels

Ho Chi Minh City has completed installing vessel monitoring system (GPS) devices on fishing boats that have not yet met operational requirements, in an effort to strengthen management and prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

As of March 12, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology reported that for fishing vessels not yet eligible for operation and currently docked within the city, local authorities have installed vessel monitoring system (GPS) devices based on the needs of each commune and ward. Personnel are assigned daily to transfer GPS devices from vessels that meet operating requirements to those that do not, in order to facilitate management and monitoring.

For fishing vessels not yet eligible for operation but docked outside the city, authorities have coordinated with functional forces in the provinces where the vessels are anchored to complete GPS installation, take photos and update the anchoring locations of each vessel daily to ensure close monitoring and management.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Sub‑Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance, as of March 12, the city still has 381 fishing vessels that have not yet met the conditions for operation.

For vessel owners who have submitted their applications, the Sub-Department organizes on-site inspections and advises the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on granting food safety certificates in accordance with regulations. Vessels that complete the required procedures and meet operational conditions are also updated in the management system for monitoring and control.

There are currently 17 communes and wards with vessels in this category, of which Long Hai Commune accounts for the highest number, with 186 vessels.

Fishing vessels not yet eligible for operation are regularly monitored by rapid response teams, which update their positions, coordinates and images to report to local authorities.

Local authorities have also established rapid response teams to manage and supervise fishing vessels that are not yet eligible for operation. Team members are assigned specific responsibilities and conduct monitoring every two hours to ensure vessels remain anchored at the correct locations and coordinates listed in the management records.

Every day, inspection teams review all fishing vessels anchored in their areas, regularly updating their locations, coordinates and photos to report to local authorities at 4 p.m. At the same time, localities review and repaint vessel identification numbers clearly, ensuring that 100 percent of fishing vessels not yet eligible for operation display warning signs reading “Fishing vessel not eligible for operation.

When cases of fishing vessels not yet eligible for operation arise, rapid response teams proactively advise local authorities to take timely action, ensuring strict management in accordance with regulations.

By Thanh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong