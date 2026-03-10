Ho Chi Minh City targets free basic hospital fees for residents by 2030

Under the program, the southern largest economic hub has set several key health targets to be achieved by 2030.

Patients register at the reception desk upon arrival for medical examination. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City aims to exempt residents from free basic hospital fees by 2030 under an action program issued by the municipal Party Committee to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW on breakthrough measures to strengthen the protection, care, and improvement of public health.

Under the program, the southern largest economic hub has set several key health targets to be achieved by 2030. The average height of children and adolescents under 18 is expected to increase by at least 1.5 cm, while the average life expectancy of residents is projected to reach around 77 years, including at least 68 years of healthy living.

From 2026, residents will receive free periodic health check-ups or screening examinations at least once a year. Each citizen will also be issued an electronic health record to monitor and manage their health throughout their lives.

By 2030, the city plans to implement a policy to exempt residents from basic hospital fees while ensuring universal health insurance coverage. The municipal authorities aim to ensure that all commune- and ward-level health stations are equipped with adequate facilities and personnel. The proportion of health insurance-based medical examinations and treatment conducted at grassroots health facilities is targeted to exceed 20 percent.

Looking ahead to 2045, Ho Chi Minh City seeks to build a high-quality living environment where key health indicators and essential healthcare services are on par with those of developed countries in the region and worldwide. By that time, the average life expectancy of residents is expected to exceed 80 years, including more than 71 healthy living years.

The healthcare system is expected to become modern, equitable, efficient, and sustainable, prioritizing disease prevention while meeting increasingly diverse healthcare needs of the population.

To realize these goals, the municipal Party Committee has outlined six groups of solutions, including improving healthcare mechanisms and policies; strengthening preventive and grassroots healthcare systems; enhancing the quality of the healthcare workforce; reforming healthcare financing; promoting breakthroughs in science, technology, and digital transformation; and accelerating the development of the private healthcare sector while mobilizing more resources for healthcare.

In the coming period, the city plans to rotate at least 1,000 doctors each year to work for a certain period at ward- and commune-level health stations to improve the quality of medical examination and treatment at the grassroots level.

Ho Chi Minh City will also gradually increase spending on disease prevention as well as early diagnosis and treatment of certain illnesses, particularly for priority groups. The State budget and the Health Insurance Fund are expected to cover a number of preventive services, chronic disease management, periodic health check-ups, and screening services provided at primary healthcare facilities.

At the same time, the city is promoting comprehensive digital transformation in healthcare and completing healthcare databases that meet standards for connectivity and data sharing. Electronic health records, electronic medical records, and e-prescriptions will be operated to ensure synchronized connectivity and lifecycle-based health data management, while advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of Things will be increasingly applied to enhance transparency and efficiency in medical services.

To mobilize more resources for healthcare development, the city plans to introduce incentive mechanisms for private healthcare providers, including allowing flexible conversion of land use purposes to medical land for certain suitable projects while accelerating land clearance for healthcare-related construction projects.

In the coming years, Ho Chi Minh City is also expected to develop additional campuses of several general and specialized hospitals to ease pressure on central facilities and improve healthcare services for residents in the city and neighboring localities.

Vietnamplus