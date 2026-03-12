Singapore deepens economic ties with Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and Singaporean Ambassador Rajpal Singh reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation, as Singaporean businesses look to boost investment in finance, logistics, maritime transport, and education.

At yesterday afternoon's meeting between Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

Yesterday afternoon, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Van Duoc, received Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam, Rajpal Singh, for a courtesy visit.

Singapore is the largest foreign investor in Ho Chi Minh City, with capital exceeding US$23 billion, which Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized during talks with Singaporean Ambassador Rajpal Singh. He credited the Singaporean Embassy in Vietnam and the Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City for their role in fostering this achievement. Building on the strong foundation, city leaders voiced their ambition to deepen cooperation with Singapore in finance, logistics, maritime transport, and education and training.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc gifts Singaporean Ambassador Rajpal Singh (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

Ambassador Rajpal Singh underscored his mission to advance economic cooperation, noting that Singaporean businesses are eager to expand their investments in Ho Chi Minh City in the near future.

Agreeing with the opinions and proposals of Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, Mr. Rajpal Singh pledged his readiness to support Vietnam in training human resources for Vietnam's international financial centers and other potential sectors. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the first Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP), Ambassador Rajpal Singh stated that both sides aim to develop VSIP 2.0 with a smart, green, and sustainable industrial park model.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan