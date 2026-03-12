SGGP Newspaper presents Vietnam maps to Lam Dong Province

A delegation from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper presented maps of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units to Lam Dong Province on the morning of March 12.

Overview of the map handover ceremony.

At the map handover ceremony, journalist Tran Van Phong, Head of SGGP’s Representative Office for the Central Highlands–South Central region, said that in order to help people, agencies and administrative units nationwide access accurate and official information on the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units under Resolution No. 202/2025/QH15, adopted by the National Assembly of Vietnam on June 12, 2025, SGGP had signed a cooperation agreement with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Department of Surveying, Mapping and Geographic Information (the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment) to use the national geographic database at a scale of 1:4,500,000 to serve the editing and publication of the Vietnam map of provincial-level administrative units.

SGGP Newspaper representatives present maps to Lam Dong Province.

Using this official database, SGGP Newspaper compiled and published a map of Vietnam featuring 34 provinces and centrally governed cities, reflecting administrative boundary changes under the National Assembly’s resolution.

With the support and sponsorship of Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), SGGP Newspaper has continued presenting the maps to provinces and cities nationwide, such as Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, Gia Lai, Quang Ninh, Khanh Hoa and Dong Nai.

On this occasion, 25 maps were presented to Lam Dong Province.

Journalist Tran Van Phong (2nd, L), representing Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, hands over the maps to leaders of units in Lam Dong Province.

Measuring 70 x 100 cm, the maps are printed in high quality and mounted on wooden backing with stainless-steel frames, making them suitable for display and useful for management, research and communication related to the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Khuc Thi Thoi, Deputy Director of the Lam Dong Provicial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that under the authorization of the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee, the department highly appreciated and thanked Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper for presenting the map of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units.

Ms. Khuc Thi Thoi, Deputy Director of the Lam Dong Provicial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism speaks at the ceremony.

She noted that the presentation of the map featuring 34 provinces and centrally governed cities is a meaningful activity that helps promote patriotism, raise awareness of national territorial sovereignty, and strengthen the sense of responsibility among authorities, sectors and the public in the cause of national construction and defense. It also demonstrates the close cooperation and support of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, as well as other press agencies, for localities in information dissemination, public communication and the implementation of political tasks.

On this occasion, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper expressed its sincere thanks to the relevant agencies of Lam Dong Province for their coordination, especially the support and sponsorship of Agribank, which helped the program be implemented widely and effectively.

Related News Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presents Vietnam map to Tuyen Quang Province

By Doan Kien - Translated by Huyen Huong