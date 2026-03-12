New pedestrian streets, high-rise parking set to tackle urban congestion

The sidewalk of Le Thanh Ton Street in Ben Thanh Ward (Photo: SGGP)

Urban order management in HCMC has recently achieved numerous positive results, demonstrating a distinct transformation in the urban landscape. However, certain limitations persist. Technical infrastructure hasn’t met demands yet, safe pedestrian spaces are lacking, while the encroachment on roadways and sidewalks continues to occur in multiple areas.

To further accelerate effective urban order management and cultivate HCMC into a livable city, the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee directed Party committees, local authorities, and civic organizations to meticulously combine propaganda campaigns with the strict penalization of all violations.

The Committee directed the strict handling of public duty violations and any inappropriate interference in violation handling processes. Additionally, mechanisms will be established encouraging conscious citizens to voluntarily contribute efforts toward urban embellishment and building civilized lifestyles.

Crucially, heads of Party committees and local authorities must set exemplary standards, bearing the highest accountability should illegal roadway or sidewalk usage occur within their jurisdiction.

Regarding the formulation of mechanisms and policies for urban order management, the Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee directed the establishment and replication of exemplary ward and commune models for urban civilization and public order. Initially, this initiative will be piloted in Con Dao Special Zone, Can Thanh Commune, Xuan Hoa Ward, and Saigon Ward.

The city’s leaders will also continue to enhance the efficiency of State management regarding roadway and sidewalk order. They will accelerate decentralization and empowerment, assigning the People’s Committees of communes, wards, and the special zone to proactively issue localized lists of streets where sidewalks can be temporarily utilized for non-traffic purposes.

The city will also continue adjusting and issuing criteria for land fund planning and spaces dedicated to public transport and parking lots within planning projects. Priority is heavily granted to investment projects for smart, prefabricated high-rise parking facilities in the city center. Regulations pertaining to the combined residential and business functions of households along qualified routes will be refined to ensure traffic safety and order.

The sidewalk of Phan Boi Chau Street in Ben Thanh Ward (Photo: SGGP)

Stringent solutions will be enforced against transport businesses that permit illegal parking spaces and unauthorized pick-up or drop-off points. Additional regulations regarding parking conditions at business premises will be implemented to prevent any detrimental impact on public transport.

As to the investment and development of the urban infrastructure system, the HCMC Party Committee requested prioritizing breakthrough plans, particularly for the traffic system. This involves innovating the quality and efficiency of urban planning, design, and management in direct association with master socioeconomic and cultural development plans.

The city will rigorously assess the traffic impact of construction projects connecting to road infrastructure. Investments for large public projects will only be approved when aligning with urban planning, meeting parking demands, and satisfying future traffic capacities. Authorities will continue relocating technical infrastructure works underground to minimize sidewalk impact and ensure optimal urban aesthetics.

Concerning the efficient exploitation of urban infrastructure, it’s essential to strengthen the management of roadway and sidewalk order to safeguard pedestrian rights and ensure access to public transport. The temporary utilization of roadways and sidewalks for parking or the transit of construction materials will be strictly regulated.

Regulations on traffic safety corridor management will be enforced, and instances of occupying either roadways or sidewalks for commercial business that obstruct traffic will be severely penalized; approvals for commercial fairs occupying roadways and sidewalks will no longer be considered. Viable measures will be taken to arrange temporary trading zones to generate stable employment for citizens.

Additional pedestrian streets will be constructed within the city center to cultivate common living spaces for residents, and exemplary streets guaranteeing urban order will be organized across communes, wards, and the special zone.

The HCMC People’s Committee is responsible for directing agencies, schools, training facilities, and hospitals to proactively coordinate with local authorities to implement robust solutions ensuring traffic safety and order in front of their headquarters. They are required to research and arrange shuttle buses for officials, employees, and students, while constructing smart parking garages, and systematically organizing parking areas, student pick-up/drop-off zones, and food services strictly within their premises.

The Party Committee of the HCMC Public Security Department is tasked with leading the city’s police force to decisively eliminate locations where roadways and sidewalks are encroached upon for business and trading, which causes a detrimental loss of order, aesthetics, and hygiene. They will strictly penalize parking spots and lots that violate regulations or operate devoid of a proper license.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam