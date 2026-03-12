HCMC starts restoration of historical relic at No. 14 Cach Mang Thang Tam

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation held a commencement ceremony for a project to renovate the house at No. 14 Cach Mang Thang Tam in Ben Thanh Ward, a city-level historical relic, on March 12.

The project is a commemorative work marking the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ritual at the ceremony.

The house is considered a place that preserves many historical traces associated with the formation and development of the trade union organization and the workers’ movement in Ho Chi Minh City. The site once hosted numerous struggle activities of the working class and has served as a traditional meeting space, contributing to fostering pride and solidarity among generations of officials, union members and workers.

Delegates offer incense at the house at No. 14 Cach Mang Thang Tam before the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speaking at the commencement ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Le Van Hoa said that beyond its architectural value, the site also carries historical significance and educational value for the trade union organization and the workers’ movement in the city.

According to him, after many years of use, several parts of the building have deteriorated, affecting its functionality and preservation requirements. The upgrade and restoration aim to preserve its historical value while providing a more durable traditional space for the city’s trade union organization.

Specifically, the project will restore and upgrade deteriorated sections while ensuring that renovation and conservation work preserves the original elements of the historical site as much as possible.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation also called on construction and consulting units to focus resources to ensure the project’s progress, technical and aesthetic quality, labor safety, and strict compliance with regulations on the preservation of historical relics.

Workers tour the exhibition showcasing artifacts from the Saigon–Cho Lon workers’ movement.

Since 2014, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation has put the Workers–Trade Union Traditional Room of Ho Chi Minh City at the site into operation. The space displays hundreds of artifacts and images related to the workers’ movement in Saigon – Cho Lon, as well as the activities of workers, public employees and laborers, and the city’s trade union movement during the renewal period.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong