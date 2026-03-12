Candidates pledge action on housing, education with Ho Chi Minh City voters

Candidates met voters yesterday in Ho Chi Minh City, promising faster housing projects, better healthcare, and improved education while addressing concerns over pollution, traffic, and flooding.

During voter meetings across Ho Chi Minh City yesterday, candidates for the 16th National Assembly and the People's Council promised stronger land policies, faster social housing projects, improved healthcare, and better education, while acknowledging citizens’ concerns over pollution, traffic, and flooding.

Candidates for the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in the 2026-2031 term, electoral unit No. 17, meet with voters in Binh Phu Ward. (Photo: SGGP/ Thu Hoai)

Yesterday, candidates for the 16th National Assembly and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term met with voters across multiple wards and communes.

Speed up social housing projects

During the meetings, candidates pledged to strengthen land policies and legislation, improve healthcare services, expand housing development, and enhance environmental sanitation—initiatives aimed at raising the overall quality of life for residents. A key focus highlighted was the acceleration of social housing projects to meet the growing demand among low-income workers.

At the meeting, voters in Binh Phu Ward requested that the candidates pay more attention to projects that are behind schedule; address issues of environmental pollution, traffic congestion, flooding, and the need for social housing for workers.

On behalf of the candidates, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong, recognized and accepted the feedback and suggestions from the voters on specific local issues.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized that meeting the growing demand for comprehensive and synchronized educational development remains a top priority. He underscored the city’s commitment to improving education quality and ensuring adequate schools and classrooms. Special attention will continue to be given to supporting students from disadvantaged backgrounds, providing them with the best possible learning conditions.

Voter recommendations on education policies will be compiled and submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for review, taking into account the city’s financial capacity. At the same time, authorities pledged to accelerate the progress of social housing projects to meet the stable housing needs of low-income workers.

In conjunction with this, efforts will be directed towards enhancing the living environment. Numerous voters anticipate that the candidates will prioritize the enhancement of transportation infrastructure and the overall quality of life for the residents.

On behalf of the candidates, Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, expressed appreciation for the opinions and recommendations shared by voters. She affirmed that all feedback will be carefully compiled and submitted to the relevant authorities for review and resolution. At the same time, the candidates pledged to monitor and oversee the implementation process to ensure that voter expectations are addressed effectively.

Efforts to improve the legal system

The issue of improving the legal system was of particular concern to voters in Vinh Hoi Ward when they met with the National Assembly candidates yesterday.

On behalf of the candidates, Chairman of the National Assembly Office, Le Quang Manh, said that improving the legal system to be closer to real-life situations and meet development requirements is a very important task for National Assembly deputies. In the past, the 15th National Assembly has made efforts to enact many mechanisms and policies to promptly address difficulties arising from practice. This is also an important issue that National Assembly deputies need to continue to focus on if they are entrusted by voters in the upcoming 16th National Assembly term.

Voters voice opinions on improving education and healthcare quality

Voters in An Phu Dong Ward requested continued improvement in the quality of education and healthcare during yesterday's meeting with National Assembly candidates. Representing the candidates, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy pledged to effectively participate in lawmaking, resolutely monitor the implementation of policies and laws, and ensure that the tasks of state agencies at the central and local levels are carried out effectively so that laws are implemented in practice.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan