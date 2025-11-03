Hue City braces for another severe flood amid ongoing recovery efforts

Early on November 3, numerous streets in downtown Hue City were once again submerged under deep floodwaters.

Hue City is once again battling severe flooding, just three days after residents and local forces finished clearing mud and debris from the late-October floods. Electricity has been cut in low-lying neighborhoods as a safety precaution.

As reported by Hue City’s Civil Defense Command on the morning of November 3, water levels on the Huong and Bo rivers are rising rapidly and have exceeded alert level 3, while the Ta Trach River is just below alert level 2 and the O Lau and Truoi rivers are also increasing to high levels.

Weather forecasts predict heavy to extremely heavy rain across Hue City through November 5, with rainfall totals of 150–300 mm in the plains and 200–400 mm in the mountains, some areas exceeding 600 mm. Rainfall is expected to ease after November 6.

The ongoing downpours are causing widespread urban flooding, prolonged waterlogging in low-lying places, and an increased risk of landslides in mountainous areas.

Local authorities and the Hue City Department of Construction are currently conducting inspections and implementing emergency response measures. Warning signs have been placed to advise residents against traveling through high-risk areas.

These are short videos featuring many streets in Hue City inundated by floodwaters on the morning of November 3.

>>>Below are images of flooding on streets in downtown Hue City on the morning of November 3.

By Van Thang, Truong Quan- Translated by Huyen Huong