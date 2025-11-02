National

General Secretary To Lam visits, encourages flood-stricken residents in Hue City

Party General Secretary To Lam this morning made a field visit to Quang Dien Commune, Hue City, where he warmly inquired about residents heavily affected by the historic floods and presented them with gifts.

Quang Dien Commune is among the most deeply flooded areas of Hue City due to its low-lying terrain, located downstream of the Huong and Bo rivers and adjacent to the vast Tam Giang Lagoon, often described as a “water basin” of the region.

z7180594850569-f0e0ae3951ab1b90fb69c98373373172-6677-8542-copy-335-2495.jpg
General Secretary To Lam offers gifts to families heavily impacted by the disaster.

During the visit, General Secretary To Lam praised the proactive response, solidary and disaster preparedness of local authorities and residents. He expressed sympathy for their difficulties and encouraged them to stay resilient in overcoming losses and restoring normal life after the floods.

On behalf of the Party, the State and the Government, General Secretary To Lam presented VND100 billion (US$3.8 million) and 200 tons of rice to assist Hue City in recovering from the devastating floods.

z7180594931756-c5322bcc8bcae89c9cc34cc46ede373c-3661-3274.jpg
z7180594850605-a283f6b146ba624e71b69cf270d9f7ea-6928-2238.jpg
General Secretary To Lam warmly inquires and encourages residents in Quang Dien Commune affected by the historic floods.
z7180594895920-96c849473a268adadf65bb1880a56bbb-7167-4019.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam presents relief funds and rice to Hue City to support post-flood recovery.
By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

