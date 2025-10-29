Flooding leaves two people dead or missing in Hue City

The Hue City Civil Defense Command reported on the morning of October 29 that recent heavy rains and flooding in the area had left two people dead or missing.

Authorities are currently working to identify the deceased victim and verify their hometown, while search and rescue forces continue to look for the missing person.

Flooding submerges many monuments in the Complex of Hue Monuments.

As of the morning of October 29, severe flooding remained in 32 communes and wards across Hue City, with average water levels ranging from one to two meters and even deeper in some places. A total of 44,507 houses were submerged, with water depths of 0.5 to 0.9 meters, and in certain areas up to two meters. Heavily affected localities included Quang Dien Commune and Hoa Chau Ward, among others. Local authorities are continuing to review and update data to determine the exact number of houses affected and assess overall flood damage.

On the same morning, traffic along National Highway 1 through Phu Loc Commune and Huong Tra Ward returned to normal after hours of congestion due to deep flooding. However, sections passing through Thuan Hoa and Phu Xuan wards remained inundated, forcing traffic to be redirected via the Hue City bypass. National Highway 49A, along with numerous provincial and inter-communal roads, experienced localized flooding and landslides, prompting authorities to erect barriers and warning signs to ensure traffic safety.

In the Complex of Hue Monuments, many historical sites have been encircled by floodwaters. The Imperial City of Hue was submerged by about one meter, while palace areas saw flooding up to 0.3 meters. The royal tombs of Emperors Gia Long, Minh Mang, Thieu Tri, and Duc Duc were under 1–1.7 meters of water. Tang Thu Lau (the National Library of the Nguyen Dynasty in Hue) was flooded over one meter, and other heritage sites experienced partial flooding of 0.2–0.4 meters. Thanks to proactive disaster preparedness measures, the Hue Monuments Conservation Center reported no major damage so far.

Military forces assist residents in Hue City’s “flood basin” areas.

Thousands of meals are delivered by officers and soldiers to support local residents.

Hue City Chairman Phan Thien Dinh said that consecutive natural disasters in August and September, compounded by storm No.12, have continued to cause severe coastal erosion across the area. The shoreline near Hoa Duan Residential Group in Thuan An Ward has been eroded over a one-kilometer stretch, with the sea encroaching 50–70 meters inland, threatening essential infrastructure, tourism facilities, and posing a risk of new sea inlets forming. In Vinh Loc Commune, a two-kilometer stretch of coastline has receded 10–30 meters inland, damaging Provincial Road 21 and key infrastructure.

In Phu Loc Commune, waves have eroded a section of the asphalt road leading to Tan An Hai Village—about 450 meters from Tu Hien Bridge—washing away the roadbed 0.5–2 meters deep over nearly 500 meters.

Additionally, landslides have occurred at 38 sites across the city, and local authorities are taking urgent remedial measures.

Leaders of the Hue City Party Committee deliver relief gifts to residents affected by prolonged flooding.

For immediate response, the Hue City People’s Committee has requested the Prime Minister’s consideration for financial support totaling VND800 billion (approximately US$32 million) to implement emergency relocation projects for households in high-risk landslide zones. The city has also proposed an additional VND1 trillion (about $40 million) in funding for urgent repairs to transport, irrigation, dike, and coastal embankment systems.

Related News Heavy rainfall upstream causes floodwaters to rise rapidly in Hue

By Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan