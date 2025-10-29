National

Flooding leaves two people dead or missing in Hue City

SGGPO

The Hue City Civil Defense Command reported on the morning of October 29 that recent heavy rains and flooding in the area had left two people dead or missing.

Authorities are currently working to identify the deceased victim and verify their hometown, while search and rescue forces continue to look for the missing person.

0i1a0477-8297-1627.jpg.jpg
0i1a0471-3890-4501.jpg.jpg
z7164528935558-c60272d0547138a309b7d2580f05bc4b-5049-2105.jpg.jpg
z7164537622884-355412ac0ba17978f492a91c34310e0a-1012-1530.jpg.jpg
Flooding submerges many monuments in the Complex of Hue Monuments.

As of the morning of October 29, severe flooding remained in 32 communes and wards across Hue City, with average water levels ranging from one to two meters and even deeper in some places. A total of 44,507 houses were submerged, with water depths of 0.5 to 0.9 meters, and in certain areas up to two meters. Heavily affected localities included Quang Dien Commune and Hoa Chau Ward, among others. Local authorities are continuing to review and update data to determine the exact number of houses affected and assess overall flood damage.

On the same morning, traffic along National Highway 1 through Phu Loc Commune and Huong Tra Ward returned to normal after hours of congestion due to deep flooding. However, sections passing through Thuan Hoa and Phu Xuan wards remained inundated, forcing traffic to be redirected via the Hue City bypass. National Highway 49A, along with numerous provincial and inter-communal roads, experienced localized flooding and landslides, prompting authorities to erect barriers and warning signs to ensure traffic safety.

In the Complex of Hue Monuments, many historical sites have been encircled by floodwaters. The Imperial City of Hue was submerged by about one meter, while palace areas saw flooding up to 0.3 meters. The royal tombs of Emperors Gia Long, Minh Mang, Thieu Tri, and Duc Duc were under 1–1.7 meters of water. Tang Thu Lau (the National Library of the Nguyen Dynasty in Hue) was flooded over one meter, and other heritage sites experienced partial flooding of 0.2–0.4 meters. Thanks to proactive disaster preparedness measures, the Hue Monuments Conservation Center reported no major damage so far.

anh-8-2185-9237.jpg.jpg
anh-9-8612-221.jpg.jpg
anh-5-8279-1282.jpg.jpg
anh-1-117-6227.jpg.jpg
anh-4-2314-1352.jpg.jpg
anh-3-4600-5664.jpg.jpg
Military forces assist residents in Hue City’s “flood basin” areas.
anh-6-5412-7259.jpg.jpg
anh-7-7815-7826.jpg.jpg
Thousands of meals are delivered by officers and soldiers to support local residents.

Hue City Chairman Phan Thien Dinh said that consecutive natural disasters in August and September, compounded by storm No.12, have continued to cause severe coastal erosion across the area. The shoreline near Hoa Duan Residential Group in Thuan An Ward has been eroded over a one-kilometer stretch, with the sea encroaching 50–70 meters inland, threatening essential infrastructure, tourism facilities, and posing a risk of new sea inlets forming. In Vinh Loc Commune, a two-kilometer stretch of coastline has receded 10–30 meters inland, damaging Provincial Road 21 and key infrastructure.

In Phu Loc Commune, waves have eroded a section of the asphalt road leading to Tan An Hai Village—about 450 meters from Tu Hien Bridge—washing away the roadbed 0.5–2 meters deep over nearly 500 meters.

Additionally, landslides have occurred at 38 sites across the city, and local authorities are taking urgent remedial measures.

z7164909181770-2325ce8d5a64f2c780e71530cb4def9a-8285-1607.jpg.jpg
z7164909205778-544e5e6ab44c3c87297f41eb2fcc993c-944-1178.jpg.jpg
z7164909188320-40e2e35f12b5b6a3310bec0ed368f7d3-6482-7040.jpg.jpg
Leaders of the Hue City Party Committee deliver relief gifts to residents affected by prolonged flooding.

For immediate response, the Hue City People’s Committee has requested the Prime Minister’s consideration for financial support totaling VND800 billion (approximately US$32 million) to implement emergency relocation projects for households in high-risk landslide zones. The city has also proposed an additional VND1 trillion (about $40 million) in funding for urgent repairs to transport, irrigation, dike, and coastal embankment systems.

Related News
By Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Hue City flooding Complex of Hue Monuments Imperial City of Hue

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn