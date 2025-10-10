Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City urged to plan for toll collection on Ring Road No. 3

SGGP

The Ministry of Construction announced on October 9 that it had requested Ho Chi Minh City to prepare for the implementation of toll collection on the section of Ring Road No. 3 running through the city.

According to the ministry, the Ring Road No. 3 project is progressing on schedule, with 24.1 kilometers of expressway expected to be open to traffic and 41.4 kilometers to be open for technical traffic by December 19, 2025, and the entire route to be operational by June 30, 2026.

vanh-dai-3-2443-4708.jpg

The Ministry of Construction has proposed that Ho Chi Minh City report to the Prime Minister for approval to assign the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to manage and operate the entire Ring Road No. 3, including the Tan Van–Nhon Trach section for Phase 1 under subproject 1A.

To implement toll collection, the ministry has urged the municipal People’s Committee to promptly develop an asset utilization and toll collection plan in accordance with Decree No. 130/2024/ND-CP, which regulates the collection of road use fees for expressways owned and directly managed by the State.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong

