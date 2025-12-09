HCMC advances science, technology, innovation as core engines of growth

Science, technology, and innovation have increasingly affirmed their role as major drivers of Ho Chi Minh City’s growth, laying an essential foundation for the city’s next phase of development.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and Deputy Party Secretary Dang Minh Thong attend a gathering with the city’s science and technology and innovation–startup community on December 9.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, met with the city’s science and technology community and the startup–innovation ecosystem under the theme “HCMC Toward a Global Digital Economy Hub and an International Center for Innovation and Startups” on the afternoon of December 9. Joining him were senior city leaders and representatives from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, along with researchers, entrepreneurs, and innovative startups.

At the dialogue, city leaders listened to and discussed with experts how HCMC could accelerate its transformation into both a national and international center for the digital economy and innovation. Delegates exchanged views on mechanisms and solutions to foster stronger scientific and technological development, and explored how these fields could contribute more significantly to the city’s socioeconomic progress. Participants also raised the question of what breakthroughs HCMC must pursue to maintain its pioneering role in science, technology, and innovation.

Enterprises and scientists proposed policy solutions, resource mobilization strategies, and ideas to advance innovation and science and technology. They also highlighted the need for strong implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on major breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

In recent years, science and technology have clearly demonstrated their importance as engines powering HCMC’s growth. The city currently ranks second nationwide in both the Digital Transformation Index and the National Innovation Index. Its startup ecosystem stands at 110th globally and fifth in Southeast Asia. Notably, HCMC now ranks 30th worldwide in blockchain development—an asset that strengthens its digital finance landscape.

These achievements stem from persistent efforts to implement a series of prioritized solutions, including developing breakthrough mechanisms and policies to attract talent and investment; offering non-refundable financial support for innovation; adopting preferential salary frameworks; and establishing internationally accredited research centers. The city has also pressed ahead with administrative reforms, targeted investment promotion in science and technology, and the comprehensive development of human resources.

Looking toward the next five years, HCMC has identified key goals: ensuring the digital economy accounts for 30–40 percent of GRDP; becoming a world-class innovation center by 2030; elevating its startup ecosystem into the global Top 100; and establishing at least five internationally accredited research centers in strategic technological domains.

To realize these ambitions, the city will pursue three strategic breakthroughs.

First, in mechanisms, policies, investment attraction, and strategic technologies, HCMC will prioritize its strengths—AI, cloud computing, semiconductors, robotics, blockchain, and biomedical technologies. It will also establish a new-model startup support fund to draw capital from venture funds, while channeling resources into high-potential innovation centers.

Second, in digital governance and digital human resources, the city will accelerate data integration and digital-platform development to build a data-driven government model.

Third, HCMC will strengthen the “Four Pillars” partnership (universities, government, enterprises, and investment funds/banks), bolster technology diplomacy, and draw international experts. At the same time, it will intensify efforts to develop high-quality digital talent to preserve and expand the city’s competitive edge.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan