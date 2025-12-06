5th Tourism Week kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City

The HCMC Department of Tourism held the opening ceremony for the 5th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week under the theme “Vibrant Ho Chi Minh Fest” in front of Ben Thanh Market in Ben Thanh Ward, yesterday.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the event

The event launched a series of year-end tourism promotion activities designed to stimulate both domestic and international markets and welcome the new year 2026.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung emphasized that the event takes place as the city enters a new stage of development, gradually shaping a continuous tourism space from the city along the river to the sea.

He noted that the festival not only ushers in the year-end celebration season but also reflects the city’s determination to rejuvenate its tourism sector, drive socio-economic growth, and strengthen Ho Chi Minh City’s image as a vibrant destination.

At the ceremony, the Department of Tourism announced a digital media collaboration between the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center, TikTok Vietnam, and the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Conservation Support Fund. Through this partnership, all 168 communes, wards, and special zones will establish dedicated TikTok channels to showcase local culture, cuisine, and urban life creating a digital ecosystem titled “168 Perspectives of Ho Chi Minh City."

Within the same framework, the organizing committee presented the “Friendly Destination 2025” certificate supported by Grab Vietnam to promote green, safe, and sustainable tourism. The event also introduced the Ambassadors of Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week 2025, a diverse group of artists, entrepreneurs, athletes, content creators, and 20 outstanding finalists from the Ho Chi Minh City Excellent Tour Guide Contest. These ambassadors will work together to promote the city’s modern, dynamic image and inspire travelers from near and far.

This year’s Tourism Week features participation from all communes, wards, and special zones, offering new tourism products and unique experiential tours that are expected to boost the city’s tourism momentum through the end of 2025 and into 2026.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan