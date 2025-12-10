Wards-level units in HCMC to apply new staffing quotas from January 1, 2026

On December 9, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Hien chaired an online conference to implement the project, titled “Reviewing, reorganizing and arranging cadres, civil servants and public employees in wards, communes and special administrative units across the city."

At the current time, Ho Chi Minh City has a surplus of 1,052 civil servants and but lacks 965 people in 27 job positions. Therefore, localities with staffing surpluses or shortages need to proactively coordinate personnel transfers and acceptance.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Hien requested localities to finalize their personnel arrangement plans according to the project and submit them to the department before December 15.

Based on these submissions, on December 20, the Department of Internal Affairs will consolidate and review staffing changes at the commune and ward level to report to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for consideration and approval of updated staffing quotas.

From January 1, 2026, wards, communes and special administrative units will implement the new staffing quotas to ensure timely salary payments for cadres, civil servants, and public employees from the beginning of the year, avoiding delay.

For localities with a surplus of personnel, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs will carry out appropriate transfers while retaining a number of positions to meet political task requirements and to serve residents more effectively.

