Ho Chi Minh City

Wards-level units in HCMC to apply new staffing quotas from January 1, 2026

SGGP

Beginning January 1, 2026, wards, communes and special administrative units will implement new staffing quotas.

On December 9, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Hien chaired an online conference to implement the project, titled “Reviewing, reorganizing and arranging cadres, civil servants and public employees in wards, communes and special administrative units across the city."

truc-tuyen-2-3528-9513.jpg
Overview of the conference

At the current time, Ho Chi Minh City has a surplus of 1,052 civil servants and but lacks 965 people in 27 job positions. Therefore, localities with staffing surpluses or shortages need to proactively coordinate personnel transfers and acceptance.

truc-tuyen-1-7779-3190.jpg
Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Hien delivers her remarks at the conference.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Hien requested localities to finalize their personnel arrangement plans according to the project and submit them to the department before December 15.

truc-tuyen-5186-9888.jpg
Localities took part in the online conference.

Based on these submissions, on December 20, the Department of Internal Affairs will consolidate and review staffing changes at the commune and ward level to report to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for consideration and approval of updated staffing quotas.

From January 1, 2026, wards, communes and special administrative units will implement the new staffing quotas to ensure timely salary payments for cadres, civil servants, and public employees from the beginning of the year, avoiding delay.

For localities with a surplus of personnel, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs will carry out appropriate transfers while retaining a number of positions to meet political task requirements and to serve residents more effectively.

By Van Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

special administrative units Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs new staffing quotas

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn