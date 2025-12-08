Housing project for public security forces starts construction

The Ministry of Public Security, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, yesterday hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing complex.

Lieutenant General Dang Hong Duc, Deputy Minister of Public Security, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

This project is specifically dedicated to accommodating members of the people’s public security forces. It is located at 165/5 Nguyen Van Luong Street in Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Phu Ward.

Attending the ceremony were senior leaders including Lieutenant General Dang Hong Duc, Deputy Minister of Public Security; Major General Ha Van Tuyen, Director of the Department of Construction and Barracks Management. From the city, there were Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Colonel Luong Duc Minh, Deputy Director of the HCMC Public Security Department; along with representatives from relevant departments and agencies.

The project covers an area of approximately 3,848 square meters and is developed by Pearl Land Company. It is the first project in Ho Chi Minh City implemented under Resolution No. 201/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly and Decree No. 192 of the Government, which pilot special mechanisms and policies for the development of social housing.

According to the Department of Construction and Barracks Management, as of September 2025, the housing demand among the city’s public security forces following structural adjustments is around 9,897 units, expected to rise to 14,847 units by 2030. The early development of special housing projects is deemed essential to ensure stable living conditions for officers and soldiers amid growing operational demands.

Under the Prime Minister’s direction, the Department of Construction and Barracks Management and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee have agreed to allocate six land plots for the construction of housing projects for public security personnel.

Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh of the municipal People's Committee speaks at the event

Speaking at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Dang Hong Duc, Deputy Minister of Public Security, emphasized the ministry’s commitment to advancing housing projects for officers and soldiers across major cities, particularly Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

He affirmed: “The Nguyen Van Luong project marks an important beginning, laying the foundation for a comprehensive, large-scale, and sustainable housing program for the public security forces in the Southern region. The investor must ensure the project meets three key commitments including best quality, best design, and fastest progress”.

Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh of the municipal People's Committee noted that under the Government’s master plan to build at least one million social housing units by 2030, Ho Chi Minh City has been assigned a target of nearly 200,000 units. This goal has been incorporated into the city’s Party Congress Resolution to ensure its successful realization.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan