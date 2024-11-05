Ring Road No.3’s Long An section to open by December 2025

On November 5, the Department of Transport of Long An Province announced that the Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road No.3 project, which passes through Long An, has achieved over 51 percent completion and is expected to be finished by December 31, 2025.

The final interchange connecting to the Ben Luc - Long Thanh project is expected to be fully completed and open for technical operation by October 31, 2025.

Mr. Dang Hoang Tuan, Director of the Department of Transport of Long An Province, reported that the access road has been completed, and the expressway is currently addressing issues with weak soil, which is expected to be resolved by December 2024.

The river-crossing bridge and viaduct have completed all two abutments and two piers, with one out of three spans for the bridge over Rich Canal installed.

For the interchange with the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway, all two abutments and five piers have been completed, with six out of six spans installed and concrete poured for three out of six spans.

The Department has established specific timelines for each segment of the project, with targets for completion set between January and October 2025. The final interchange is anticipated to be completed by October 31, 2025, while a connecting road to the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway is expected to be finished by December 31, 2024.

The Ring Road No.3 project has a total length of nearly 76 km, traversing HCMC, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An, with a total investment exceeding VND75 trillion. The section through Long An is 6.84 km long, starting at the HCMC - Long An border and ending at the interchange between the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway and the HCMC - Trung Luong Expressway.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan