HCMC reinforces Party-building efforts associated with business development

Ho Chi Minh City is intensifying Party-building efforts in tandem with its objectives for business development, aiming to address the challenges faced by enterprises.

Authorities are committed to promptly listening to the concerns, aspirations, and proposals of Party members and businesses, thereby facilitating solutions to obstacles and difficulties encountered by both.

On December 8, the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission held a nationwide conference to review Party-building and organizational work for 2025. The event was conducted in a hybrid format, combining in-person attendance with online participation across venues.

The conference was attended by Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary, and head of the Organization Commission of the Party Central Committee Le Minh Hung.

At the Ho Chi Minh City venue, the event was joined by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, along with members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien said that Party development within non-state enterprises is a critically important task in the city. He also highlighted the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Party organizations and enhancing the quality of Party members.

Accordingly, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has issued Proposal No. 10-DA/TU, aimed at strengthening Party and socio-political organizations within private economic units across the city.

Ho Chi Minh City has set a target of recruiting at least 3 percent or more of the total number of party members in the entire Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee annually. The city will continue to focus on developing Party members in areas where the proportion remains low compared to the number of non-Party staff in agencies and units, as well as in sectors requiring enhanced Party leadership, particularly among workers, employees, managers, and private enterprise owners.

To date, Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee oversees 1,435 Party organizations with 23,245 Party members operating within non-state enterprises. These Party organizations have maintained a relatively disciplined structure, with established working regulations, and the quality of Party cell activities has gradually improved.

Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien attributed these achievements to the mobilization of the political system’s collective strength and the implementation of coordinated measures.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has also prioritized policies and allowances for full-time staff, as well as support mechanisms for Party and mass organization activities within non-state enterprises.

Ho Chi Minh City is strengthening Party-building efforts in alignment with business development, addressing the challenges faced by enterprises, and promptly listening to the concerns, aspirations, and proposals of Party members and business leaders to remove obstacles and resolve difficulties.

The city continuously innovates to enhance the quality of Party cell activities and pays close attention to improving the competence of Party committees. At the same time, it promotes the pioneering and exemplary role of Party members within enterprises, encouraging them to proactively study issues and boldly propose solutions to competent authorities, ensuring the timely resolution of challenges faced by both Party organizations and businesses.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh