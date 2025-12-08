HCMC leaders visit armed forces on traditional day of Military Region 7

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited and extended congratulations to the Command of Military Region 7 on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Military Region 7 Armed Forces (December 10, 1945-2025).

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led the delegation from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee warmly inquires about the officers and soldiers of Military Region 7.

During the visit, the delegation’s head conveyed his best wishes to the Party Committee and Command of Military Region 7, as well as to all officers and soldiers, wishing them good health and continued strength in fulfilling their mission of safeguarding the nation.

He emphasized that in the city’s most challenging periods, the Command of Military Region 7 has consistently served as a steadfast and reliable support, strengthening the trust of both the Party organization and the residents.

The city’s development has continually benefited from the care, support and significant contributions of Military Region 7.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong extends congratulations to the officers and soldiers of Military Region 7 on the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Military Region 7 Armed Forces.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong expressed his hope that Military Region 7 will continue to accompany and support the city in socio-economic development and in maintaining national defense and security in the coming time.

Major General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of Military Region 7, received the delegation and expressed sincere thanks for Ho Chi Minh City’s support. He noted that Military Region 7 has always received strong cooperation from the city, and its policies have consistently been supported by local authorities.

He expressed his aspiration that the close relationship and coordination between Military Region 7 and Ho Chi Minh City government will continue to be strengthened in the future, bringing even more positive results.

By Van Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong