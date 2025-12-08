Ho Chi Minh City

Over VND3.8 billion raised to support vulnerable communities

SGGP

A community walk in Ho Chi Minh City brought together hundreds in a spirit of solidarity and compassion.

Illustrate photo: SGGP

Authority in Cau Kieu Ward of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday organized the walkathon named “Cau Kieu – Steps of Sharing” to raise funds for the ward’s 2025 social fund, aimed at supporting disadvantaged households and individuals in the area.

The event gathered Major General Vu Van Dien, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Command, along with more than 1,500 participants including local officials, civil servants, employees, and residents who walked 3.2 kilometers in unity.

Through this initiative, the organizing committee received over VND3.8 billion (US$144,432) in donations from agencies, organizations, unions, and individuals. According to Chairman Tran Quang Sang of the Cau Kieu Ward People’s Committee, these heartfelt contributions will help provide sturdy, compassionate homes for the poor, bring warmth and joy to vulnerable families during the coming Lunar New Year, and inspire hope for a better life.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan

