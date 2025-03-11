HCMC Ring Road No.3: Concerns over shortage of sand, construction materials

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh receives a progress report on the construction of the HCMC Ring Road No.3 project at the Tan Van interchange in Binh Duong Province.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh inspected and urged progress on the Ring Road No.3 construction project in Ho Chi Minh City at two key locations: the Tan Van interchange in Binh Duong Province and the elevated bridge section in Thu Duc City, HCMC, on the morning of March 11. He was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Xuan Dung, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, and leaders from various ministries, agencies, and local authorities.

The Tan Van interchange, located in Di An City, Binh Duong Province, is part of component project No.5 of the Ring Road No.3 construction project. Work began in April 2024 and is expected to be completed by September 2026, with an investment of nearly VND1.85 trillion.

The viaduct section in Thu Duc City

During the inspection, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh noted that this is the most complex and large-scale interchange of the Ring Road No.3 project and one of the most significant in Vietnam. He commended Binh Duong Province for achieving nearly 90 percent land clearance and urged the completion of the remaining 10 percent, along with the relocation of technical infrastructure, to ensure timely progress. He also directed authorities to develop a plan for higher-level approval to integrate the interchange seamlessly with the regional and national transportation networks, ensuring smooth, synchronized, and modern operations once Ring Road No.3 and the Tan Van interchange are put into use.

At the construction site of the viaduct section in Thu Duc City, Mr. Luong Minh Phuc, Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC (TCIP), reported that a 21.27km elevated section will open to traffic on December 31, 2025. This includes 14.73km in Thu Duc City, HCMC, and 6.54km in Long An Province. The remaining 55.07km will open on April 30, 2026, with 32.38km in HCMC, 11.43km in Binh Duong, and 11.26km in Dong Nai. The entire project is expected to be completed and operational by June 30, 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh inspects the construction progress of the elevated bridge section of the HCMC Ring Road No.3 project in Thu Duc City.

The Ring Road No.3 project in HCMC spans approximately 76.34km, crossing HCMC, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An. Construction began in June 2023 and is set for completion in September 2026. Currently, land clearance has reached 90-100 percent, while construction progress ranges from 31 percent to 62 percent.

The project consists of 14 contract packages, including ten for major construction and four for operational support. Key construction work focuses on building bridges and tunnels and stabilizing the roadbed using soil replacement, timber piling, cement deep mixing (CDM), and vacuum physical vapor deposition (PVD). So far, about 31.1 percent of the total contract value has been completed. The four operational support packages are progressing in line with the main construction work.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the HCMC People's Committee discusses with construction units.

Regarding land clearance, HCMC has achieved 99.8 percent (409.605/410.439ha), Dong Nai 100 percent (65/65ha), Binh Duong 94 percent (75.3/80ha), and Long An 100 percent (48/48ha).

Mr. Luong Minh Phuc noted that the biggest challenges involve sourcing sand for leveling and construction materials. To meet the project's demand for 8.5 million cubic meters of sand, the Prime Minister has directed Vinh Long, Tien Giang, and Ben Tre provinces to supply a total of 10 million cubic meters, with 1.4 million from Vinh Long, 6.6 million from Tien Giang, and 2 million from Ben Tre. An additional 6.3 million cubic meters will be needed to complete the project, with the primary supply expected to continue coming from these three provinces.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong present gifts to the construction unit.

To ensure a stable supply of materials, HCMC, along with Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An provinces, has instructed contractors to source additional sand from domestic commercial mines and imports from Cambodia. After inspecting the site and reviewing reports, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh commended the efforts made on the Ring Road No.3 project, noting the significant progress achieved so far. He urged local authorities and relevant units to focus on resolving remaining challenges.

The Ring Road No.3 project spans approximately 76.34km, with 47.11km running through HCMC, including Thu Duc City and the districts of Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, and Binh Chanh. The section in Dong Nai Province covers 11.26km in Nhon Trach District, while Binh Duong Province’s segment is 11.43km through Di An, Thu Dau Mot, and Thuan An. Long An Province has 6.54km in Ben Luc District. The total investment for the project is roughly VND75.38 trillion, including nearly VND33.79 trillion for construction and VND41.59 trillion for land clearance. In the first phase, the expressway will have four lanes with controlled access, a cross-section width of 19.75m, and a design speed of 100 km/h. Parallel roads will also be built through urban and residential areas, with two to three lanes on each side.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan