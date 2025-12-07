2025 Vietnam Youth Festival features exciting activities

The Central Youth Union this morning hosted the opening ceremony of the 2025 Vietnam Youth Festival, themed “Youth Volunteering and Innovation for the Community.”

The event took place in Di An Square, Di An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee and First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy and Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) Nguyen Kim Quy joined the event.

Regarding leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC cum Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai attended the event.

Delegates performed the opening ritual of the festival.

The two-day event running from December 6 to December 7 has featured meaningful activities, such as mass performances by 5,000 volunteers; booths and exhibitions showcasing youth technology products and innovative models; talk shows; the “Volunteer Dance” competition; awarding the “National Volunteer” and “Creative Youth” prizes for 2025 and so on.

On the occasion, the Vietnam Youth Federation awarded certificates of merit to 50 organizations and individuals for their outstanding achievements and notable contributions to volunteer activities nationwide.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Federation also commended 52 volunteer clubs, teams and collectives, along with 55 individuals with exemplary accomplishments in volunteer and social work in Ho Chi Minh City in 2025.

Additionally, 20 academically outstanding students from underprivileged backgrounds would receive gifts during the program.

>>>Below are some photos at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Vietnam Youth Festival.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong