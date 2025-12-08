Mr. Dang Minh Thong leads Subcommittee for Project 204 implementation

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong was appointed as Head of the Subcommittee for the Secretariat’s Project 204 implementation.

The Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee on the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, referred to as the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee, has just decided to consolidate the Subcommittee for implementing Project 204 of the Secretariat.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee leads the subcommittee, while Mr. Pham Hong Son, Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office and Standing Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee serves as the Standing Deputy Head of the subcommittee.

The Deputy Heads of the subcommittee include Mr. Nguyen Van Tho, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council; Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, Member of the Standing Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission; Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Member of the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee; Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

The subcommittee consists of 17 members.

The subcommittee is tasked with directing research and proposing mechanisms and policies for the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee to review and decide on, in order to effectively implement digital transformation within Party agencies, the Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations; as well as directing inspection and supervision of related agencies and units during the implementation of the Central Government’s Project and the Plan of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

