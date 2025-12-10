Ho Chi Minh City

65th anniversary of Vietnam–Cuba Diplomatic Relations celebrated in HCMC

On December 9, the HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations, in coordination with the Cuban Consulate General in HCMC, held a ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cuba (1960–2025).

Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ariadne Feo Labrada speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Pham Minh Tuan, Deputy Minister for Agriculture of Cuba Telcel Abdel González Morera, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, and Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ariadne Feo Labrada, along with leaders of various departments and agencies.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cuban Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada emphasized that Cuba was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam. Over the past 65 years, the two nations have forged a steadfast brotherly relationship, shaped by a shared tradition of struggle for independence and social justice.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Cuban Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada expressed her gratitude for Vietnam’s support, particularly that of Ho Chi Minh City and the southern provinces, through humanitarian programs and cooperation exchanges.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leadership, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh affirmed that the relationship between Vietnam and Cuba has always stood as a symbol of exceptional friendship. He stated that Ho Chi Minh City is ready to share its experience and support Cuba in key areas, including economics, trade, high-tech agriculture, education, healthcare, and digital transformation. The city will also work to promote people-to-people exchanges, strengthen business connections, and expand cooperation in culture, tourism, and youth engagement.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association Truong Thi Hien, and Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van present 15 solar power systems to support primary schools in Cuba. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Ms. Truong Thi Hien, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association, and Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van; and a representative of the organizing committee of the “Sun Without Borders” program symbolically presented 15 solar power systems to support primary schools in Cuba.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh

