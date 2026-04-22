HCMC proposes solutions to remove obstacles in social housing projects

The HCMC People’s Committee has sent a document to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, proposing that the ministry consider and provide guidance to address difficulties and obstacles related to the development of social housing in the city.

The social housing project for the police force on Nguyen Van Qua Street, Dong Hung Thuan Ward, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

According to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in recent times, the city has received reports reflecting challenges faced by several investors in implementing social housing projects on land directly managed by the State; land that has not yet been compensated or cleared, as well as land leased with annual rental payments or with a one-off payment for the entire lease period.

To remove difficulties in the implementation of social housing projects, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has proposed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment consider issuing guidance on approving investment policies while simultaneously assigning investors, in cases where investors propose using land directly managed by the State, land that has not yet been compensated or cleared and is currently being used by residents, and where project information has not yet been publicly disclosed.

In addition, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has proposed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment provide guidance on cases where investors propose implementing projects on land originally leased by the State with annual rental payments, for which land use right certificates have already been issued for agricultural land or land used for production and business purposes. The city seeks clarification on whether such land can be considered eligible for approval of investment policy and simultaneous assignment of investors in accordance with Decree No. 192/2025/ND-CP.

In addition, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has also requested guidance regarding cases in which economic organizations currently leasing land propose to change the land-use purpose from non-residential land to residential land and whether such a change would exceed the rights of land users as stipulated under land law provisions.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh