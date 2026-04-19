National

Tay Ninh commences construction of nearly 800 social housing units for workers

SGGPO

A groundbreaking ceremony for a project of nearly 800 social housing units has been held in Tay Ninh Province.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Worker and Labor Housing Project took place at Cau Tram Industrial Park in Rach Kien Commune, Tay Ninh Province.

The project carries significant practical meaning in advancing social housing and improving the quality of life for workers in the area.

The event was attended by Mr. Le Hong Quang, Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Deputy Head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs, along with provincial leaders, former officials of Tay Ninh Province and representatives from relevant departments and agencies.

1-590-7818.jpg
Delegates perform the groundbreaking ritual for the project.

During the ceremony, investor Trung Thanh Trading, Service, Construction and Import-Export Joint Stock Company officially commenced construction of the remaining 747 units of the project. The company committed to completing and handing over the units on schedule by December 15 this year. This milestone reflects strong determination, proactive planning and a high sense of responsibility to ensure timely delivery and construction quality, meeting public expectations.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Hong Thanh, Member of the Provincial Party Standing Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh People’s Committee, emphasized the importance of the project in developing the province’s social housing system. He also acknowledged and praised the investor’s efforts in working alongside local authorities to improve living conditions for workers.

As part of the ceremony, the investor also donated support equivalent to 30 housing units, valued at VND60 billion (US$2.3 million), for low-income workers and retired officials in difficult circumstances in Tay Ninh Province, with each unit valued at VND2 billion (US$75,945).

In the coming period, investors and contractors are expected to continue demonstrating strong responsibility, mobilizing resources to ensure construction progress and quality, while paying attention to labor safety and environmental protection. Local authorities will also continue to accompany the project, promptly addressing obstacles to ensure smooth implementation.

With strong commitment from all levels and close coordination among relevant units, the project is expected to be completed on schedule, providing stable and decent housing for workers and contributing to a more harmonious, humane and sustainable society.

By Son Tra- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

social housing units for workers Tay Ninh Province groundbreaking ceremony

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn