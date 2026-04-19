Tay Ninh commences construction of nearly 800 social housing units for workers

A groundbreaking ceremony for a project of nearly 800 social housing units has been held in Tay Ninh Province.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Worker and Labor Housing Project took place at Cau Tram Industrial Park in Rach Kien Commune, Tay Ninh Province.

The project carries significant practical meaning in advancing social housing and improving the quality of life for workers in the area.

The event was attended by Mr. Le Hong Quang, Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Deputy Head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs, along with provincial leaders, former officials of Tay Ninh Province and representatives from relevant departments and agencies.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ritual for the project.

During the ceremony, investor Trung Thanh Trading, Service, Construction and Import-Export Joint Stock Company officially commenced construction of the remaining 747 units of the project. The company committed to completing and handing over the units on schedule by December 15 this year. This milestone reflects strong determination, proactive planning and a high sense of responsibility to ensure timely delivery and construction quality, meeting public expectations.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Hong Thanh, Member of the Provincial Party Standing Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh People’s Committee, emphasized the importance of the project in developing the province’s social housing system. He also acknowledged and praised the investor’s efforts in working alongside local authorities to improve living conditions for workers.

As part of the ceremony, the investor also donated support equivalent to 30 housing units, valued at VND60 billion (US$2.3 million), for low-income workers and retired officials in difficult circumstances in Tay Ninh Province, with each unit valued at VND2 billion (US$75,945).

In the coming period, investors and contractors are expected to continue demonstrating strong responsibility, mobilizing resources to ensure construction progress and quality, while paying attention to labor safety and environmental protection. Local authorities will also continue to accompany the project, promptly addressing obstacles to ensure smooth implementation.

With strong commitment from all levels and close coordination among relevant units, the project is expected to be completed on schedule, providing stable and decent housing for workers and contributing to a more harmonious, humane and sustainable society.

By Son Tra- Translated by Huyen Huong