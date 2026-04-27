General Secretary brings encouragement to workers at social housing complex

General Secretary and State President To Lam visited and extended his regards to workers and residents living at the Becamex Dinh Hoa social housing complex in Chanh Hiep Ward, Ho Chi Minh City on April 27.

General Secretary and President To Lam and his delegation visit workers at the Becamex Dinh Hoa social housing complex in Ho Chi Minh City on April 27. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Trieu)

On the morning of April 27, marking the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026) and the 140th anniversary of International Workers’ Day (May 1, 1886 – May 1, 2026), General Secretary and State President To Lam, along with a central delegation, visited and encouraged workers and residents at the Becamex Dinh Hoa social housing complex.

Accompanying the delegation were Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Organization Commission; Le Minh Tri, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Internal Affairs Commission; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Policy and Strategy Commission; General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense; General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; and General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Also in attendance were Nguyen Van Nen, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Nguyen Anh Tuan, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour; Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

During the visit, General Secretary and State President To Lam warmly met and encouraged workers and residents living at the Becamex Dinh Hoa social housing complex.

The Becamex Dinh Hoa social housing complex. (Photo: SGGP/ Tam Trang)

The resolution of the first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term sets a target of developing at least 199,000 social housing apartments to meet the housing needs of low-income earners, contribute to stabilizing the workforce, and promote socio-economic development.

In recent years, several social housing projects have been implemented, including the Becamex Dinh Hoa complex. The development comprises 40 blocks with 3,232 apartments; to date, 725 worker households have moved in, gradually stabilizing their lives.

Ho Chi Minh City currently has more than 2.7 million workers, public employees, and laborers, of whom nearly 2.4 million are employed in enterprises. The city’s trade union organization manages nearly 2.5 million members.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan