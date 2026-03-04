Young recruits in HCMC embark on military service

On March 4, the Council of Military Service of Ho Chi Minh City held the 2026 military handover and enlistment ceremony with the participation of thousands of recruits accompanied by their families.

Leaders of the city attend the handover and enlistment ceremony at the stadium in Phu Thuan Ward, HCMC on March 4. (Photo: SGGP)

Senior leaders of the city attended the handover and enlistment ceremony at the stadium in Phu Thuan Ward, including Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh; Major General Pham Van Ram, Deputy Commander of the Ho Chi Minh High Command; Colonel Phan Huy Van, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department; Major General Nguyen Minh Hoang, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans’ Association; and Ho Thi Anh Tuyet, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union.

At the ceremony, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong lit the traditional flame, symbolizing the continuation of revolutionary ideals and responsibility.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Hoang Nguyen Dinh, beat the ceremonial drum to commence the enlistment handover and extended his best wishes to the recruits as they departed to fulfill their duty to the Fatherland.

According to him, the selection and conscription of citizens to build the armed forces and safeguard the Fatherland constitute a regular and important task of the Party, authorities, and people of the city. This work contributes to the effective implementation of the Law on Military Service and creates favorable conditions for the younger generation to uphold and promote the nation’s patriotic tradition.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Hoang Nguyen Dinh requested that relevant agencies and units maintain a clear understanding of the locations where the recruits are stationed and develop plans to organize visits and provide timely encouragement. He also emphasized the need to effectively implement policies in support of military families, with due attention to caring for and assisting the families of enlistees facing difficult circumstances.

Such coordinated measures, he noted, are essential to creating favorable conditions for the young soldiers to carry out their duties with confidence and peace of mind throughout their period of active service.

Young recruit, Party member Tran Dinh Tri speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Representing the recruits, young Party member Tran Dinh Tri said that being born, studying, and growing up in a period of peace, stability, and development of the country is a tremendous honor for today’s younger generation. Fulfilling military service, he affirmed, is not only a responsibility and sacred duty but also a legitimate right of every young citizen.

On behalf of the recruits, Tran Dinh Tri pledged to continuously study, train, and strive to accomplish all assigned tasks.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and recruits join the flag salute ceremony in a solemn and dignified atmosphere. (Photo: SGGP)

More than 1,700 outstanding young citizens within the jurisdiction of the Command of Defense Zone 4 set out to join the armed forces. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong meets recruits. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong presents gifts to encourage recruits prior to their departure for military service. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh extends encouragement to recruits. (Photo: SGGP)

Many families arrived early in the morning to see off their sons and relatives as they departed to fulfill their sacred duty to the Fatherland. (Photo: SGGP)

Young recruits in HCMC embark on military service. (Photo: SGGP)

By Cam Nuong, Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh