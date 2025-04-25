HCMC approves wastewater reception capacity of rivers to fight against pollution

Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up its fight against pollution by approving the wastewater reception capacity of 65 rivers, canals, and ditches.

HCMC fights against pollution for a green, clean, and sustainable city

This move aims to exert tighter control over pollution sources that discharge into these waterways.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong yesterday signed Decision No. 1584/QD-UB approving the wastewater reception capacity and load capacity of 65 rivers, canals, and ditches in the city.

The southern metropolis strengthens management of surface water quality, aiming for sustainable development and minimizing water pollution amidst rapid urbanization.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City will spearhead the effort to curb pollution in the city's rivers, canals, and ditches. This involves collaborating with various departments, agencies, and local authorities to implement measures that prevent and control wastewater discharge.

Furthermore, the department will take the lead in developing a surface water quality management plan and will regularly update the list of waterways designated for wastewater reception as needed.

Other departments and agencies, including the Department of Construction, Department of Transport and Public Works, Department of Industry and Trade, and the Management Board of Export Processing and Industrial Zones, have also been assigned specific responsibilities. Notably, new residential areas, industrial parks and industrial clusters are required to implement centralized wastewater treatment systems that align with the environmental carrying capacity of local rivers.

Additionally, waterway transport activities, including wharves and ports, must enforce strict controls over discharge sources.

Authorities in districts citywide are responsible for coordinating efforts to protect water resources. Their duties include monitoring, detecting, and promptly addressing pollution incidents, as well as supporting ongoing supervision and oversight of local water sources.

This decision takes effect upon signing and serves as the legal foundation for the city to implement comprehensive solutions for water environment management. It also aims to enhance public and business accountability in water resource protection, contributing to the vision of a green, clean, and sustainable city.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Dan Thuy