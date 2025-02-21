ADB to provide support to Ho Chi Minh City’s wastewater treatment projects

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong (4th, R), receives the Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Ron Slangen hoped that Ho Chi Minh City would strengthen cooperation with Milan, Italy, in fields including climate change, flood mitigation, asset management, and urban technology, and update the progress of projects on renovating the drainage system, wastewater treatment, and climate change adaptation in the Tham Luong - Ben Cat basin (CRUS 1) and the basin of the western city (CRUS 2).

According to Mr. Ron Slangen, to date, ADB has collaborated with ministries, departments, and Ho Chi Minh City to implement 29 projects in the city since 1998. The loans for these projects have been closed, and ADB is now working with Ho Chi Minh City to promote new loan agreements. Over the past nearly 10 years, not only ADB but also other financial institutions such as the World Bank have significant funds that are available for Vietnam to borrow. These loans have not been fully utilized yet due to numerous procedures and loans that are no longer as favorable as before. Therefore, ADB always hoped to cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City to facilitate access to appropriate funding that aligns with the city’s needs and practical conditions in the coming time.

The ADB’s Deputy Country Director in Vietnam said that ADB is focusing on four key areas, including adapting to climate change, enhancing the capacity of the private sector, providing comprehensive and cross-sector solutions, and promoting Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and new operational methods that streamline procedures. ADB is also increasing its lending limits, adding an additional US$10 billion per year over the next 10 years.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, expressed his sincere thanks to ADB for supporting the city over the past years.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee is currently reviewing the two projects, CRUS 1 and CRUS 2, to submit them to the Prime Minister for approval. Once the Prime Minister approves the investment policy, the city will approve the implementation of the project.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has established cooperation with 59 localities around the world. Among those, Ho Chi Minh City is very interested in strengthening cooperation with Milan as the two sides have many similarities. The two cities are economic leaders of their countries, playing a crucial role in industries such as finance, trade, and sustainable urban development, as well as adapting to climate change.

He believed that the cooperative relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Milan, including ADB, serves as a bridge with a practical contribution to the mutual development of both cities.

Ho Chi Minh City hoped that ADB would continue to provide support to the city for the implementation of these two projects.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh