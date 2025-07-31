Newly opened waste plant leaks trash, wastewater

Less than four months after opening, Ngoc Hoi waste treatment plant leaked trash and wastewater, polluting nearby fish ponds.

The operation office at Ngoc Hoi Waste Complex is buried in spilled trash.

Less than four months into operation, Ngoc Hoi Integrated Solid Waste Treatment Complex in Quang Ngai Province suffered a serious incident that caused wastewater and untreated trash to spill outside its containment area, damaging local aquaculture farms and threatening the surrounding environment.

Ms. Y Lan, Chairwoman of the Bo Y Commune People’s Committee, on the evening of July 30, said the commune was working with relevant authorities to assess the damage and develop support plans for affected residents.

“We are also implementing environmental remediation measures to help residents resume farming and aquaculture activities,” Ms. Y Lan added.

A large rupture tears through the wall of the landfill cell.

The facility, located in Sa Loong Commune, was approved for investment in 2017 and officially operated in April 2025. It is currently run by Bo Y Commune Project Management Board and Public Services Unit, which is also responsible for waste collection and treatment in the three communes of Bo Y, Duc Nong, and Sa Loong.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred earlier on the same day when a large rupture appeared in the landfill cell. Thousands of cubic meters of water and residual waste escaped from the landfill, inundating nearby fish ponds and polluting the local environment.

In a report, the facility’s management board said that days of heavy rainfall had led to water buildup inside the landfill cell. The rising pressure compromised a pipe joint in the leachate collection system, causing a discharge of wastewater and untreated waste beyond the facility's boundaries.

The landfill cell at Ngoc Hoi Integrated Solid Waste Treatment Complex, where the incident occurred

The flood of contaminated water affected several household ponds and local waterways. The management unit responded by swiftly collecting and cleaning up the spilled waste, reinforcing stone gabions to contain the affected area, and isolating the breach to prevent further environmental contamination.

In addition, the board has issued a formal request to the construction contractor, urging them to devise and implement a repair plan to fix the broken pipe joint and ensure no further leaks occur.

According to Chairwoman Y Lan, an initial assessment identified 11 households affected by the incident.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan