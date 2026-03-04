NA Chairman offers incense at Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site

A delegation of Party, State and Ho Chi Minh City leaders this morning paid a flowers and incense-offering visit at Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site in HCMC.

The delegation of Party, State and Ho Chi Minh City leaders offers flowers and incense at the Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The delegation included Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly; Le Quang Manh, Party Central Committee Member and Secretary-General of the National Assembly; Nguyen Manh Cuong, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; and Nguyen Thanh Trung, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association; together with leaders of ministries and central agencies, city departments and sectors, as well as candidates for the 16th National Assembly from Electoral Unit No. 12 of Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegation of Party, State and Ho Chi Minh City leaders observes a moment of silence. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At the ceremony, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and other delegates respectfully offered flowers and incense, observed a moment of silence, and expressed profound gratitude for the great contributions of beloved President Ho Chi Minh, former leaders of the Party and State, and compatriots and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and reunification.

The Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site was formerly used by French colonialists as an execution ground where revolutionary fighters were secretly tried and executed. Here, General Secretary of the Indochinese Communist Party Nguyen Van Cu; Phan Dang Luu, Member of the Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Indochinese Communist Party, along with many other compatriots and soldiers, were killed.

By Thu Huong, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong