HCMC leaders offer incense, flowers in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs on July 28.

In the presence of the spirit of President Ho Chi Minh, the spirits of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and fallen heroes and martyrs, the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City respectfully laid fresh wreaths and offered fragrant incense as an expression of profound gratitude to cadres and soldiers who fought and heroically sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation as well as for the construction and defense of the Fatherland.

The visit took place on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026), the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day (May 1, 1886–2026), and President Ho Chi Minh's 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890–2026).

The delegation included Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc, along with leaders of the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, as well as representatives of departments, agencies, and local authorities of wards and communes, together with officers and soldiers of the Ho Chi Minh City armed forces.

The leaders offered incense and flowers and observed a minute of silence to commemorate heroes and fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation.

The delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials offers incense and flowers to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs on July 28. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs is built to commemorate martyrs and people who laid down their lives on the battlefields in Saigon, Cho Lon, and Gia Dinh and made outstanding contributions to this land during the anti-French and US resistance wars for national independence and freedom. The names of 45,639 fallen soldiers are carved into a granite stone tablet and gilded with gold, including more than 9,300 martyrs from 40 other cities and provinces across the country.

The delegation also visited and offered flowers to war heroes in the Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi in An Nhon Tay Commune, HCMC Policy Cemetery in Phu Hoa Dong Commune, and Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site in Ba Diem Commune, and then visited the Memorial House of the Vietnamese Heroic Mother, Hero of People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh, in Trai Den Hamlet, Tan An Hoi Commune.

The delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials offers incense and flowers to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs on July 28. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegates observe a moment of silence in remembrance of the fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet offers incense at Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation lays wreaths and offered incense at the Cu Chi Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation offers incense at Cu Chi Martyrs' Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation offers incense at Cu Chi Martyrs' Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh