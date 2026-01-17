Ho Chi Minh City steps up motorcycle emission controls

In a bid to strengthen air quality management, Ho Chi Minh City will soon begin inspecting and certifying emissions for motorcycles under new national regulations.

Ho Chi Minh City will conduct inspections and issue emission certificates for motorcycles

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has directed relevant agencies and inspection units to urgently implement the city’s new motorcycle emission certification program, ensuring full compliance with Circular No. 92/2025/TT-BNNMT issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Deputy Director Bui Hoa An of the Department of Construction announced that the city’s agencies have reviewed the Circular and are coordinating efforts to apply emission standards consistently and effectively across all areas of management.

To meet the expected surge in demand for emission testing, the Department has requested inspection centers to promptly review and reorganize their facilities, designating appropriate areas for vehicle inspections and the issuance of emission control certificates. Centers must also coordinate with equipment suppliers to inspect, calibrate, and ensure that all measuring devices meet technical and legal standards for accuracy and reliability.

The Department further encourages inspection centers to invest in portable testing equipment, enabling emission checks beyond fixed facilities in accordance with QCVN 103:2024/BGTVT. Facilities must ensure that inspection management software and designated testing areas are ready before rollout.

Inspection units have also been instructed to contact with the Vietnam Register for guidance on selecting compatible exhaust gas measuring devices and related software systems.

All inspection facilities are required to submit progress reports to the Department of Construction by February 26, 2026, and to promptly report any challenges encountered during implementation so that appropriate guidance and support can be provided.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Anh Quan