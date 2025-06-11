Vietnam Register suggests sorting vehicles into groups to prevent congestion

The Vietnam Register stated that grouping motorbikes by manufacturing year for emission inspections allows existing vehicle warranty and maintenance facilities to adequately meet demand, minimizing the risk of congestion.

According to the proposed roadmap, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will begin implementing Level 1 emission standards on July 1, 2027, targeting motorbikes and scooters manufactured in 2008 or earlier. Level 2 will take effect from July 1, 2029, for vehicles produced in 2016 or earlier, and Level 3 from January 1, 2032, for two-wheeled motorbikes manufactured in 2026 or earlier.

Other centrally governed cities will follow the same phased approach, but with a one-year delay compared to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. In the remaining provinces, Level 1 standards will apply from January 1, 2029, for vehicles manufactured before 2008, and Level 2 from January 1, 2031, for those produced after 2009.

According to the Vietnam Register, during the initial two years of the rollout, existing motorcycle warranty and maintenance facilities are expected to meet inspection demands across all localities. Currently, Hanoi has 155 such facilities, while Ho Chi Minh City has 310, following recent consolidations.

However, these facilities are not yet equipped with emission analysis equipment and lack certified inspectors to carry out emissions testing. To enable non-manufacturer service centers to participate in the inspection process, amendments to national technical regulations on motor vehicle warranty and maintenance standards are required—estimated to take between three and nine months. Additional revisions to implementation guidelines will also be necessary for the application of these standards in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The Vietnam Register indicates that emission regulations in various regions will gradually increase standards in densely populated cities, allowing time for vehicle owners to repair, upgrade, or replace vehicles to comply. Vehicles failing to meet high emission standards in major cities can still operate in less populated rural areas.

When issuing emission inspection certificates for motorbikes and mopeds, the vehicle emission level achieved must be clearly stated so that people know and use the correct geographical area for vehicles that meet that emission level.

The Vietnam Register also proposed that there should be policies to encourage economic sectors to participate in motorcycle and motorbike emission inspection services and have preferential policies for people to convert old, dilapidated vehicles that do not meet emission standards.

By Minh Anh - Translated By Anh Quan