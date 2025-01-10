Vietnam Register proposes unit reduction to streamline organizational structure

In an effort to streamline its operations, Vietnam Register has proposed a significant organizational restructuring plan that includes a 66 percent reduction in the number of units.

Vietnam Register has recently presented a proposal to the Ministry of Transport about restructuring and reorganizing advisory and support organizations, as well as affiliated units. The initiative seeks to delineate the functions of state management from those of public service provision, with a recommendation to reduce the number of focal points by 66 percent to enhance operational efficiency.

In the project, Vietnam Register presented four alternatives for the restructuring and reorganization of its apparatus and associated units, recommending option four as the preferred choice. This option entails the implementation of a new organizational framework and financial system. As part of the organizational model, the department plans to decrease the number of venues from 50 to 17.

The advisory and support block of the organization is comprised of ten distinct departments, namely: Office; Personnel Organization Department; Legal Department - Inspection Department; Science and Technology - International Cooperation Department; Planning and Finance Department; Ship and Marine Works Department; Inland Waterway Vehicle Department; Road Vehicle Department; Railway Vehicle Department; and Information Technology Department.

The inspection sub-departments block encompasses three distinct units including the Inspection Sub-department in Hai Phong City, the Inspection Sub-department in Da Nang City, and the Inspection Sub-department in Ho Chi Minh City.

The public service centers block comprises four key units namely Road and Railway Vehicle Inspection Center, Waterway Vehicle and Marine Construction Inspection Center, Motor Vehicle Testing Center and Road Motor Vehicle Emission Testing Center.

The financial management mechanism under Decree No. 60/2021/ND-CP stipulating the financial mechanism for public service units will be applied to the block of public service centers.

Upon the termination of the special financial mechanism, the remaining capital within the fund shall be systematically transferred to Vietnam Register and its affiliated public service units. These entities will assume responsibility for managing and deploying the capital in alignment with projects that have been meticulously reviewed and approved by competent authorities. Once the capital has been distributed to these approved initiatives, any surplus that remains will be directed back into the State Budget.

The Vietnam Register assessed that this allocation framework is designed to foster specialization within respective domains, ensure continuity of registration operations, and facilitate the seamless and immediate execution of the outlined roadmap.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Anh Quan