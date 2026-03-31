Ho Chi Minh City sets new income thresholds to boost access to social housing

Starting April 1, residents earning up to VND25 million –VND54 million per month, will be eligible for social housing under a new policy by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

This decision aims at supporting low‑income groups and strengthening urban welfare.

Staff and engineers of HODECO are assessing the progress of the social housing Eco Home 1 project, which is being developed by the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Housing Development Joint Stock Company. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a decision regulating income adjustment coefficients and policies to encourage access to social housing in the city.

According to the decision, eligible beneficiaries for social housing policies include low-income individuals in urban areas; workers and employees working at enterprises, cooperatives, and cooperative unions both inside and outside industrial zones; as well as officials, civil servants, and public employees in accordance with the present law.

The decision also sets an income adjustment coefficient for Ho Chi Minh City. Specifically, a coefficient of 1.25 is applied to determine the maximum income threshold for eligibility.

Accordingly, a single individual may earn up to VND25 million (US$947.8) per month and a single individual raising a minor child may earn up to VND37.5 million per month. Moreover, married couples may have a combined income of up to VND50 million per month.

For households with three or more dependents, a higher adjustment coefficient of 1.35 is applied. In such cases, the maximum income thresholds are VND27 million per month for single individuals while VND40.5 million per month for single individuals raising a minor child and VND54 million per month as the combined income for married couples.

These groups will also be prioritized for larger apartments or units with two or more bedrooms, where available.

Income levels will be verified based on salary and wage statements certified by the employing agency, organization, or enterprise.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned social housing project developers to receive and review applications for purchase or lease-purchase of social housing, ensuring compliance with the prescribed conditions. The decision takes effect from April 1.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan