HCMC launches tree-planting campaign in honor of President Ho Chi Minh

Ho Chi Minh City on May 19 launched a citywide tree-planting campaign honoring President Ho Chi Minh, with plans to plant 17,000 trees in the period 2026- 2030.

On the morning of May 19, at the Cu Chi Tunnels historical site, the High Command of Ho Chi Minh City launched the “Forever Grateful to Uncle Ho” tree-planting campaign and the 2026 tree-planting movement within the city’s armed forces, marking the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh.

Between 2026 and 2030, the city’s military command plans to plant 17,000 trees. In 2026, 5,000 trees will be planted at agencies, military units and localities across the city.

Delegates take part in tree planting immediately after the launch ceremony.

A highlight of the program is the “Great National Solidarity Garden of Vietnam’s 54 Ethnic Groups.” Each tree planted symbolizes one of Vietnam’s ethnic communities, reflecting solidarity and unity among the nation’s 54 ethnic groups in building and defending the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, stressed that amid rapid urbanization, climate change and growing environmental pressures, developing green spaces and green urban areas has become an urgent priority for the city.

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the program.

Also on May 19, Border Guard Squadron 18 under the Border Guard High Command, stationed in Ho Chi Minh City, launched its own “Forever Grateful to Uncle Ho” tree-planting campaign throughout the unit.

Immediately after the launch ceremony, officers and soldiers of Border Guard Squadron 18 simultaneously planted 200 trees around the barracks and training grounds.

On the same day, the municipal Department of Construction coordinated with Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City to organize a separate tree-planting ceremony at the planned Innovation Square area within the university campus.

At the event, Mr. Le Ngoc Linh, Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Construction, said that tree planting has become increasingly urgent and meaningful amid climate change, environmental pollution and rapid urbanization.

Mr. Le Ngoc Linh, Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Construction, speaks at the launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

He noted that each newly planted tree not only helps improve urban landscapes, regulate the climate and protect the environment, but also spreads awareness of community responsibility and sustainable urban development.

During the ceremony, leaders and participants planted 230 trees of various species selected for their suitability to local soil and landscape conditions.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction and member universities of Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City plant trees at the launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

On the previous day, many localities in HCMC launched the “Tet Tree-Planting Festival—Forever Grateful to President Ho Chi Minh” on the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2026).

Leaders of Tang Nhon Phu Ward and students plant trees. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony in Ba Diem Commune, Vice Chairman of the Ba Diem Commune People’s Committee, Duong Van Phuc, said that the organization of the “Tet Tree-Planting Festival” aims to commemorate the great contributions of beloved President Ho Chi Minh while raising awareness among officials, Party members, union members, association members, and residents about environmental protection, climate change adaptation, and the building of green, clean, and beautiful landscapes toward sustainable development.

The Vice Chairman of the Ba Diem Commune People’s Committee called on agencies, units, schools, armed forces, mass organizations, and hamlets to continue responding actively to the campaign by planting and caring for trees, as well as maintaining clean and green streets and residential areas.

Following the launching ceremony, commune leaders, delegates, and residents planted rows of trees at Trung Chanh Park, Tien Lan 4 Hamlet, Tien Lan 5 Hamlet, and Hamlet 22 in Ba Diem Commune.

Leaders of Tang Nhon Phu Ward and students experience using the free drinking water station installed at the park on Ho Thi Tu Street. (Photo: SGGP)

In Tang Nhon Phu Ward, Cao Thi Ngoc Chau, Chairwoman of the Ward People’s Committee, called on agencies, units, businesses, and residents to continue supporting tree planting and tree care activities at their places of residence and work while maintaining environmental hygiene and refraining from littering in public places.

She also encouraged the community to participate in building bright, green, clean, and beautiful streets, as well as actively engaging in activities for the environment and the community.

Following the launching ceremony, all 86 neighborhoods simultaneously carried out campaigns to encourage and raise public awareness about cleaning streets and public walls, decorating with greenery, creating green spaces, and keeping sidewalks and roadsides clear and unobstructed.

On this occasion, the ward inaugurated a free drinking water station at the park on Ho Thi Tu Street, home to Thu Duc Book Street and a venue frequently used for community activities. Earlier, the ward had also put into operation another free drinking water station at Tang Nhon Phu Ward Park.

Dong Hoa Ward People’s Committee, in coordination with the Dormitory and Urban Area Management Center of Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), organizes the launching ceremony for the “Tet Tree-Planting Festival – Forever Grateful to President Ho Chi Minh.” (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the Dong Hoa Ward People’s Committee, in coordination with the Dormitory and Urban Area Management Center of Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), organized the launching ceremony for the “Tet Tree-Planting Festival – Forever Grateful to President Ho Chi Minh.”

At the ceremony, delegates and students planted 136 golden oak and fragrant rosewood trees on a site covering more than 4,386 square meters. These native tree species feature broad canopies and are well-suited to the orientation of green urban development, contributing to improving the landscape and environment in the Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City area.

Earlier, Cau Kieu Ward organized a launching ceremony for the “Tet Tree-Planting Festival – Forever Grateful to President Ho Chi Minh,” along with the launch of the “Cau Kieu in Bloom” project and a series of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially being honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – July 2, 2026).

The “Cau Kieu in Bloom” project aims to encourage officials, union members, association members, and residents to participate in tree planting, the care of green spaces, and the beautification of residential landscapes, thereby contributing to the development of a green, clean, beautiful, civilized, and friendly locality.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong, Kim Khanh