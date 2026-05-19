HCMC launches 100-day campaign to complete 1,000 classrooms

Ho Chi Minh City on May 19 launched a 100-day campaign to accelerate the construction of 1,000 classrooms for the 2026-2027 school year, while inaugurating Tran Dai Nghia Primary School.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on May 19 launched a peak emulation campaign titled “100 Days and Nights to Complete 1,000 Classrooms” at Tran Dai Nghia Primary School in Binh Hung Hoa Ward.

The event also marked the inauguration of the newly built school.

Representatives of the People’s Committee, People’s Council, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, along with departments and agencies, cut the ribbon to inaugurate Tran Dai Nghia Primary School.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training, said that the campaign has completed one-third of its timeline.

So far, the city has added 233 new classrooms, including the Tran Dai Nghia Primary School project, which was completed ahead of schedule.

He stressed that the campaign is not only an urgent solution to address classroom shortages but also a key condition for maintaining the city’s leading position in education quality nationwide.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training called for faster implementation during the remaining 100 days, emphasizing that each project must have clear accountability, specific timelines and immediate solutions to any obstacles in order to ensure all projects are completed on schedule with quality and safety standards.

Representing city leaders, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong praised the strong efforts and determination shown by departments, agencies, local authorities, investors and contractors since the launch of the 150-day campaign.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the event.

He noted that many projects have accelerated construction day and night and have met or exceeded planned progress.

Following the initial progress, city leaders launched a new 100-day campaign, urging agencies and contractors to speed up construction and ensure all projects are completed on time.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City also called on agencies, investors and contractors to remain closely engaged with construction sites and promptly resolve any difficulties to avoid delays caused by subjective factors.

According to local authorities, construction of Tran Dai Nghia Primary School began in June 2025 with total investment exceeding VND156 billion (US$5.9 million). The four-story school includes 30 classrooms and functional rooms, and is expected to accommodate around 1,050 students.

Also on May 19, authorities in Binh Trung Ward inaugurated Binh Trung Secondary School, which has a capacity for more than 1,000 students.

Delegates attend the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

The school was developed from a renovation and conversion project at a former resettlement housing site in Thu Thiem. Initially designed as a primary school, the facility was later converted into a lower secondary school to meet rising local demand.

By Thu Tam, Quang Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong