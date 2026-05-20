HCMC plans for manufacturing low-altitude UAVs

Ho Chi Minh City targets to become Vietnam’s first hub for low-altitude economy development, focusing on research, production and services for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and related technologies.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a development plan for the low-altitude economy through 2030, targeting the city as a leading center for research, production and services in this emerging sector.

Low-altitude economy is defined as a modern economic model that exploits airspace below 1,000 meters, powered by aviation technology, artificial intelligence, big data, next-generation telecommunications, new materials and digital business models.

The city views this as a new growth driver in the digital era, enabling faster, greener and smarter transportation and service delivery.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to master core technologies, build a full ecosystem for the industry, and establish a controlled testing framework for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Key measures include policies to support enterprises in researching and manufacturing low-altitude aircraft, promoting public–private partnerships, commissioning research projects, and supporting startups, institutes and universities in developing core technologies.

Drone in flight carrying a parcel for delivery trials in urban areas.

The city also plans to develop dual-use technologies serving both defense and economic needs, while encouraging commercialization and technology transfer in UAV-related industries.

On infrastructure, the plan includes establishing a UAV monitoring and management center, building low-altitude airspace control systems connected with 5G/6G networks, and developing takeoff/landing pads, charging stations, operation centers and logistics hubs.

Priority pilot applications include logistics, transport, healthcare, tourism, urban management, rescue operations, security, agriculture and public services. UAVs will also support government administration and civil use cases.

Pilot zones will be located at the Saigon High-Tech Park, the Ho Chi Minh City Agricultural High-Tech Park, the northern Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Urban Area and other industrial zones.

From 2026–2027, the city will focus on building a controlled testing mechanism and a low-altitude traffic management system (UTM). From 2028 to 2030, it will scale up commercialization and expand automated management systems.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong