HCMC honors exemplary collectives, individuals following Uncle Ho’s ideals

On the morning of May 19, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a ceremony to commend collectives and individuals for their outstanding achievements in studying and following the ideology, morality and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh in 2026.

The event marked several major milestones, including the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2026), the 115th anniversary of the late Vietnamese President's departure in search of a path to national salvation (June 5, 1911–June 5, 2026) and the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh.

Among those attending the ceremony were Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh; Deputy Secretaries Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet; and Nguyen Huy Ngoc, Director General of Department III under the Central Commission for Communication, Education and Mass Mobilization.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders and representatives of honored collectives and individuals at the commendation ceremony (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

This year, the city honored 181 exemplary collectives and 177 individuals, including Ms. Vo Thi Hong Hiep, Head of the Politics-Society Department under the Party Committee of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

The honorees were recognized for turning the movement of “studying and following Uncle Ho” into practical, responsible and meaningful actions in daily life.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and Head of the municipal Commission for Communication, Education and Mass Mobilization Duong Anh Duc congratulate honored role models. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Inspired by Ho Chi Minh’s spirit of dedication to serving the people, officials and civil servants at agencies such as the Public Administrative Service Center of Binh Quoi Ward, the Public Service Provision Center of Tan Thuan Ward, the People’s Committee of Ngai Giao Commune, the People’s Committee of Tan Hiep Ward, and the Party Committee of the municipal People’s Committee have continuously improved administrative procedures, shortened processing times, and reduced inconvenience for residents.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents certificates of merit to exemplary honorees. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In the field of production and labor, the Doan Van Tien Production Team of Dau Tieng Rubber One Member Company Limited, the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation and the Party Committee of Becamex Industrial Investment and Development Group linked the study of Ho Chi Minh’s teachings with discipline, innovation and technical improvements, helping cut costs and increase productivity.

The spirit of dedication was also reflected in the healthcare sector through medical workers such as young nurse Tran Nguyen Thu Hien from Lanh Binh Thang General Hospital and Party members of Binh Phu General Hospital, who consistently place patient safety and satisfaction above all else.

Teachers and educators were also honored for their tireless efforts in nurturing future generations. Party cells at Tran Hung Dao Primary School, Dong Hoa B Primary School and Long Son 2 Primary School have effectively integrated lessons on patriotism and compassion into classroom activities to help shape students’ character.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong presents certificates of merit to exemplary honorees. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The city’s armed forces also stood out for their devotion under the motto “Forgetting oneself for the country, serving the people wholeheartedly.” Units recognized included the Advisory Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, the Party Committee of the Con Dao Special Zone Police, and police units in Tay Nam and Tam Long wards.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and Head of the municipal Commission for Communication, Education and Mass Mobilization Duong Anh Duc congratulate honored role models. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Military personnel from the Gia Dinh Regiment, the Military Party Cell of Chanh Phu Hoa Ward and the Military Party Cell of Nghia Thanh Commune were praised for maintaining combat readiness and comprehensive strength.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong presents certificates of merit to exemplary honorees. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The city’s tradition of solidarity and compassion was further strengthened by community-minded individuals such as Party member Ha Van Hung, who operates a “zero-dong kitchen” to support disadvantaged people, and religious dignitary Ngoc Phung Thanh, who mobilized resources to build a “Ho Chi Minh Cultural and Learning Corner” for residents and followers to study and learn about the late leader’s ideology.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh presents certificates of merit to exemplary honorees. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Grassroots officials, including Pham Van Phuong, Secretary of Residential Quarter 23 in Rach Dua Ward; Ho Van Giai, Head of the Fatherland Front Committee in Hamlet 17 of Hoa Hoi Commune; and Le Thanh Son, Secretary of Tan An 5 Residential Quarter in Phu An Ward, were also commended for their close engagement with local residents and efforts to build civilized and environmentally friendly neighborhoods.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet speaks at the commendation ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet emphasized that local authorities, agencies, and mass organizations have actively implemented innovative and effective measures to promote the study and practice of Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality, and lifestyle.

She described the 181 collectives and 177 individuals honored this year as outstanding examples of turning the movement into practical actions that benefit the city and local communities.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet called on Party committees and organizations at all levels to continue implementing directives from the central government and the municipal Party Committee on studying and practicing Ho Chi Minh’s teachings in the new period.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet stressed the need to closely link these efforts with the implementation of resolutions adopted at the 14th National Party Congress, the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and congresses of local Party organizations and agencies.

The city will also continue strengthening Party building efforts, implementing special mechanisms and policies for Ho Chi Minh City, addressing pressing local issues, and reinforcing public trust among officials, Party members and residents.

The Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee highlighted the importance of renewing approaches to studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s ideology while focusing on three key aspects of learning from Ho Chi Minh, following his example and promoting exemplary conduct among officials and Party members.

A musical performance at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Another priority is concretizing Regulation No. 144-QD/TW issued by the Politburo on revolutionary ethical standards for officials and Party members in the new era, while enhancing public education and communication on Ho Chi Minh’s ideology and moral values, especially among younger generations, she noted.

She also stressed the need to promptly identify, commend and replicate effective models and creative initiatives across society.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet and Deputy Head of the city’s National Assembly delegation Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc congratulate honored role models. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet expressed confidence that with solidarity and dynamism, the city’s authorities, residents and business community would continue striving to make studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s example a natural habit and guiding principle for every individual and organization.

By Thu Huong, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong