Ho Chi Minh City and Australia boost strategic cooperation ties

Ho Chi Minh City leader meets with Australian Ambassador Gillian Bird on May 19 to discuss expanding cooperation in investment, innovation, green growth and sustainable development.

On the morning of May 19, at the Binh Duong Convention and Exhibition Center, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, met with Ms. Gillian Bird, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia to Vietnam during the “Meet Australia 2026” program.

Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Loc Ha receives Ambassador Gillian Bird.

At the meeting, the Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City shared the city’s major socio-economic achievements and development orientation. He said Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new development phase with an area of more than 6,700 square kilometers and a population exceeding 14 million people.

The city targets to develop faster, greener and smarter while enhancing its international competitiveness. To support sustainable development goals, the city is prioritizing investment attraction in key sectors including high technology and innovation, international finance and logistics, high-quality healthcare, education and training, tourism and green economy.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha expressed confidence that the “Meet Australia 2026” event would create practical and stronger cooperation opportunities for investors and businesses from both countries.

Congratulating the city on its development achievements, Ambassador Gillian Bird was pleased to see strong participation from businesses, experts and investors at the event.

She noted that the high level of interest from the business communities of both countries demonstrates the broad cooperation potential between Vietnam and Australia.

Delegates pose a commemorative photo at the meeting.

According to the ambassador, the event holds special significance in implementing the economic cooperation pillar established by the two countries in March 2024.

She added that the program would help both sides connect development visions, share policies and promote long-term strategic economic partnerships in the future.

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By Duy Tran- Translated by Huyen Huong