Ho Chi Minh City expands cooperation opportunities with Australia

Ho Chi Minh City and Australian partners explored new cooperation opportunities in trade, investment, green energy and high-quality workforce development during the “Meet Australia 2026” program held on May 19.

The “Meet Australia 2026” program, held on May 19 at the Binh Duong Convention and Exhibition Center in Ho Chi Minh City, focused on promoting cooperation in trade, investment, green energy and high-quality human resources development amid the upgraded Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia.

The event was jointly organized by the municipal People’s Committee and related agencies.

Attendees included Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ms. Gillian Bird, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia to Vietnam; and Ms. Kate Wallace, Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates attend the event.

Representing city leaders were Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, along with representatives from departments, agencies and localities across the city.

Delegates join a panel discussion on trade, investment and infrastructure development opportunities between Ho Chi Minh City and Australia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said that Australia is an important and promising partner for the city in trade, investment, education, innovation and green transformation.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee delivers the opening remarks at the program.

He noted that Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new development phase aimed at becoming a smart city, as well as a regional financial and logistics hub. The city remains committed to improving the investment climate, accelerating digital transformation and supporting businesses, while expecting to foster long-term and practical cooperation projects between enterprises from both countries.

The city is also restructuring its growth model based on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, with priority given to attracting investment in high-tech industries, smart logistics, renewable energy, education and high-quality workforce development.

Particular attention is being placed on northern Ho Chi Minh City, which is planned as a new growth pole and future science and technology urban area integrating next-generation industrial parks, innovation centers, startup ecosystems and international universities.

At the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong said that the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is creating new opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, innovation and human resource training.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the program.

He said Vietnam is accelerating institutional reforms, digital transformation, green growth and innovation to achieve its goal of becoming a developed country by 2045, with Australia serving as a trusted partner in science, technology, education and global integration.

On the Australian side, Ambassador Gillian Bird praised Ho Chi Minh City’s strategy for innovation-driven urban development, saying it is an ideal time for Australian businesses, universities and investment funds to expand cooperation in Vietnam.

Ms. Gillian Bird, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia to Vietnam speaks at the program.

The program also featured three thematic discussion sessions focusing on trade and investment promotion, green energy development and building a future-ready workforce.

By Tam Trang, Duy Tran- Translated by Huyen Huong